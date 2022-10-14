The Nigerian Elections Debates Group (NEDG) and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) have organised a presidential debate

All the major contenders seeking to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari will converge on Tuesday, November 15 for a debate on economic policy

However, all eyes will be on the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has missed out on two major debate

FCT Abuja - The Nigerian Elections Debates Group (NEDG) and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) will be staging a debate on economic policy for all candidates contesting for the Aso Rock seat at the 2023 presidential election.

According to a press release made available to Legit.ng on Friday, October 14, the debate is slated for Tuesday, November 15.

The NEDG and NESG on Tuesday, November 15 will play host to all the presidential candidates to debate on economic policy. Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi

The jointly signed press release disclosed that the debate will "serve as a launch pad to discussions on the roadmap towards an inclusive and prosperous Nigeria."

The statement reads:

"The Presidential Debate on Economic Policy seeks to curate content that focuses on the state of the economy and addresses the citizens’ concerns. This process will empower them to choose among the presidential candidates and other leadership positions scheduled for the February national polls.

"This debate is also unique because of a formidable partnership across the media, civil society, and academia"

Why 2023 general election is critical - NESG

As contained in the statement, the NESG and the NEDG described the 2023 general election as "a decisive point in Nigeria's history" while stating that there is a repeated clamour and drive for a well-informed voting choice.

"The challenge before us, therefore, is to ensure the evolution of transformational leaders with a broad knowledge of the issues and the political will to steer the ship of our great nation towards shared economic prosperity. The partnership is strategic and will kick off the process of making this Nigerian dream happen.", the statement reads.

The debate is also supported by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE), BudgIT and Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU).

The Debate is part of the NESG’s #IfNotNowWhen? Initiative. #IfNotNowWhen is geared towards sensitising stakeholders and citizens of Nigeria on peaceful, informed, and accountable democratic participation. The NEDG is poised to facilitate this effort, being a coalition of broadcast organisations, civil society, and professional groups tasked with organising and hosting live televised debates for presidential, vice presidential, and gubernatorial candidates since 1999.

NESG calls for sensitisation of women’s rights, inclusion in governance

In another development, women have been encouraged to start involving themselves in the electoral process of Nigeria they want to be part of the decision-makers.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) says it will be launching a program to address issues of gender equality.

Similarly, the NESG called on the government and other relevant stakeholders to enact policies that will foster women's inclusion in governance.

