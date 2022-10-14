Nigeria's main opposition PDP is ready to do all it takes to ensure its house is in order, a few months before the 2023 general elections

This is so because the internal crisis, if not settled, might threaten the party's chances in the forthcoming polls

Part of the reconciliatory efforts is the assignment given to four governors under the platform of the party to go and pacify Governor Nyesom Wike and other aggrieved members

Charles Aniagwu, the spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will resolve its internal wrangling after it wins the 2023 elections.

According to The Cable, Aniagwu said there is no crisis in the PDP but a plurality of opinions among members which is obtainable in every democratic governance.

The spokesperson of Atiku-Okowa Campaign Council, Charles Aniagwu, says Nigerians are interested in getting the country back to working ways. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Facebook

Charles Aniagwu, reveals PDP plans for Nigerians, aggrieved members

He noted that the PDP is not a party that has no regard for members with dissenting views.

Aniagwu added that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, and Ifeanyi Okowa, his running mate, are committed to rescuing, resetting and rebuilding Nigeria.

“As a party, we are looking up to our leader, Abubakar, to unite us as party and as a nation,” he said.

“As a party, we have acknowledged their concerns which is why the chairman of the party’s board of trustees had to step down.

“Atiku is determined to move together with all stakeholders of the party and Nigerians in general because in unity we can resolve all the challenges facing us as a people.”

Aniagwu said Nigerians are not interested in wranglings within political parties but in how to get the country back to working ways.

He affirmed thus:

"We are appealing to them to allow us go into the elections as a united party and we will come back to resolve all the issues raised after winning the election by the grace of God and the help of Nigerians."

2023: Names, details of four powerful Govs assigned to beg Wike for Atiku, PDP, emerges

Four south-south governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been assigned to plead with their Rivers counterpart Nyesom Wike to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in next year’s election.

The governors saddled with the responsibility are Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Douye Diri(Bayelsa); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

This was made known in a communique at the end of south-south PDP Governors Forum hosted in Uyo, Akwa Ibom by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

2023 presidency: Atiku makes fresh promises to Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar, in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, on Monday, October 10, flagged off his campaign with a pledge to revitalize the economy, fight insecurity and unite Nigerians.

But five aggrieved governors stayed away from the campaign, deepening further the rift in the party.

However, governors and stakeholders of the South-South geo-political zone on the platform of the party had at a meeting on Sunday night, October 9, vowed to unite and work hard towards rescuing Nigeria from its present morass during the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng