5,000 executive committee members of a PDP support group across the country will work for the party ahead of the 2023 polls

The excos were put together by a one of the fastest rising political groups in the country, PDP New Generation

In the last few weeks, the group has been inaugurating the excos across the country with a promise to deliver 5 million votes to the PDP

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The PDP New Generation, a support group established to create a platform for youths to participate in activate politics in Nigeria has put in place over 5,000 executive committee members across the country to work for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Audu Mahmood, Director-General of the organisation in a statement sent to Legit..ng on Monday, October 17, noted that the move was in a bid to strengthen, inspire, and boost the morale and confidence of excos and members of the group.

Audu Mahmood, Director-General of the group has received several awards for his tireless efforts in building the PDP New Generation brand. Photo credit: @PDPnewgen

Source: Twitter

The organisation has since commenced an inauguration tour across the 36 states of Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Mahmood said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The nationwide inauguration ceremonies started with Delta state on 31st August, and ended with Ondo state on 15th October 2022.

“During the events, the leadership of PDP New Generation administered oath of office to over 5,000 young men and women, who were appointed as state executives, local government and ward coordinators of the organisation across the country.”

Legit.ng gathered that some of the highlights of the nationwide ceremonies include receiving young decampees from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP in Kwara, endorsement of Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket by some Nigerian celebrities in Lagos, among others.

Also, there was a presentation of award of excellence to Mahmood by Jigawa state PDP chairman, in Dutse, and a rescue walk with thousands of youths in Ogun state.

Mahmood further stated:

“The nationwide inaugural ceremonies, was also a medium for the leadership to meet with other members in different zones and states to discuss further on strategies of how to mobilize fellow youths to vote for the Atiku/Okowa ticket and all other PDP candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

“With a nationwide grass-root structure with over 5,000 excos and coordinators, the PDP New Generation remains committed and steadfast in delivering over 5 million votes to the PDP presidential ticket in the 2023 general elections.”

PDP New Generation unveils ‘first of its kind’ National Youth Campaign Council

Recall that the PDP New Generation had earlier unveiled its ‘first of its kind’ National Youth Campaign Council.

The council is expected to focus on issue-based campaigns targeting mainly young men and women across the country.

The team is expected to have over 1,500 young persons with an advisory board of notable Nigerians.

PDP New Generation asks Nigerian youths to speak through their PVCs

Recall that the PDP New Generation recently asked young people in Nigeria to get involved in politics and choose their next set of leaders as the 2023 general elections draws nearer.

The DG of the group, Mahmood said in a statement:

“It is significant to us, because it is in line with the vision and mission of PDP New Generation of promoting youth inclusion in political activities and governance for a better Nigeria.”

Source: Legit.ng