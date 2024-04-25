The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has announced his intention to meet with officials of the National Identity Management Commission

The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has announced his intention to meet with officials from the National Identity Management Commission to address certain dubious matters.

Professor Oloyede expressed his concern over the discovery of candidates possessing two different National Identity Numbers (NINs) during the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations.

He made these remarks while overseeing the exam's conduct at the Kaduna state University CBT Centre in Kaduna, PUNCH reported.

Oloyede said:

"Across the country, most of the problem we have is impersonation. For instance, now, we say we have NIN, we now have cases of people with two NINs and, therefore, that has defeated the purpose of identity verification. We are going to take that up with NIMC, that there are people who have two NINs."

Father impersonates son

Oloyede also disclosed a case in which a father attempted to take the examination on behalf of his son but was apprehended and subsequently remanded in custody.

He expressed bewilderment at the elderly man's decision, noting that such actions benefit neither the child's future nor the father's aspirations.

He said:

"“So, it is largely a case of impersonation, but we are ahead of them; we are just picking them up like chickens now because the facilities are there for us to see what they are doing and to pick them up,” he said"

