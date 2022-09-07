Persons With Disabilities are gearing up to participate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria

Chairman of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, James David Lalu says the disability community is ready for the elections

He made the comment when the Albino Foundation led by its Chief Executive Officer, Jake Epelle visited him

FCT, Abuja - The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) have assured The Albino Foundation of its readiness to formalize a partnership and collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Chairman of the commission, James David Lalu, gave the assurance when he received a management team from the foundation led by the Chief Executive Officer, Jake Epelle in Abuja.

Epelle and Lalu exchanging pleasantries during the visit in Abuja. Photo credit: @epellejake

Source: Twitter

Epelle endorsed the interventions made by the NCPWD and expressed willingness to execute the five strands of the European Union disability inclusion project geared towards a more inclusive, participatory, and representative democracy in Nigeria, with guidance by the commission.

He said:

“We want to also identify with commission by letting you know some of the strands of the project and officially communicate to you that Albino Foundation is the face of disability in the European Union, and we are doing this project not only by ourselves but guided by the commission.

“So, we would be communicating with your team, briefing you every step of the way, asking for your open collaboration and partnership.”

Epelle asked for the executive secretary’s recommendation of sign language experts who will work at the National Assembly, but will be under the foundation’s payroll, using the existing project budget for a three years engagement.

According to him, the nominees will go through standard interview process using criteria that will be developed, making sure the right persons are hired.

In response, executive secretary of NCPWD highly commended the projects rolling out from the Albino Foundation, saying it is a way of sending a message to the political leaders that PWDs can participate in the system.

His words:

“We are very much interested to partner with the Albino Foundation to achieve all of these very beautiful programmes that you’re rolling out.

“Election violability is something very important and sensitive. Disability community as we are today in Nigeria, we must demonstrate our voter capacity and voter capability in the nation today.

“Our proper participation in the political process is something that is very important to showcase the strength of the disability community for these politicians.”

Lalu voiced his total commitment and willingness to collaborate with the foundation especially in the area of data sharing for better information and planning, adding that the commission is working towards harmonizing their common sign language into a national sign language.

