Earlier, the Department of State Services (DSS), said the Nigerian government made the request that led to the arrest of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi's aide, Tukur Mamu

DSS said Nigeria made the request through its military, law enforcement, and intelligence community

In reaction, Ahmad Gumi, the Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, said the action by the DSS posits an act of terrorism

Popular Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to either release Tukur Mamu or charge him to court.

Citing the law, Gumi said anybody arrested over an alleged crime needs to be taken to court within 24 hours, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng had reported how Mamu, who negotiated the release of some of the victims of the Kaduna -Abuja train attack, was arrested at Cairo International Airport on his way to Saudi Arabia for Lesser Hajj.

He was deported back and picked up by the DSS at Kano International Airport.

The DSS subsequently said Mamu has questions to answer on the rising insecurity in the country.

Gumi reveals the real reason why Mamu was arrested

During his weekly preaching at Sultan Bello Mosque, Gumi said Mamu was detained because of his role in assisting victims of terrorist attacks.

The cleric, who said God has a way of testing a believer, added that the arrest of Mamu was God’s way of testing his faith, praying that Mamu would overcome it.

Gumi said:

“Take him to court to face trial. Keeping him in custody despite being a family man was just to intimidate him. This intimidation is also terrorism. Arresting people unjustly is also terrorism; just like the terrorists do by going to somebody’s house to kidnap him.”

Tukur Mamu: After arrest, repatriation, DSS raids negotiator's house, seizes properties, documents

Department of State Services (DSS) Officers invaded the Kaduna residence of arrested terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, in the early hours of Thursday, September 8.

Daily Trust reports that a witness said the operatives came in about 20 vehicles for the operation.

The witness said:

“They ransacked the house and carted away documents, phones and laptops. Those in the house were ordered to sign a document which they did not read before the officers took it back."

Tukur Mamu: "I'm not afraid of DSS"

Recall that Mamu who was detained in Egypt on the order of the federal government spoke on his arrest.

Mamu, in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, September 7, revealed that he was detained by Egyptian authorities in Cairo on his way to Sauda Arabia for lesser Hajj.

Mamu, who boasted that he was not afraid of the DSS, was certain that security agents are waiting to take him into custody in Kano state when he arrives in Nigeria.

