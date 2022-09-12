The DSS has clearly stated that outcomes of its investigations on Tukur Mammu are actually mind-boggling

This revelation coincides with claims that Mamu mentioned THE name of a former northerN governor and an ex-NSA as members of a terrorism syndicate

This, however, is not included in the service's statement which was released on Sunday, September 11, and as such is still unconfirmed if not false

There are viral claims online that Tukur Mamu, the terrorists' negotiator, has started making some rather startling revelations about those behind terrorism across Nigeria.

It was said that the revelations are part of the results of ongoing investigations carried out by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Mamu after his arrest.

In a post published by a local media, the detainee was alleged to have opened up on some big shots who are involved in the top-level crime.

Mamu: Former governor, ex-NSA, politicians named in terrorism syndicate?

According to the report which has come across as a rumour by some and is yet to be confirmed, Mamu named General Aliyu Mohammed Gusau, a former National Security Adviser and an international SPY expert, a former Sokoto state governor Alh Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, as well as some clerics (names withheld, to be revealed soon) as members of the syndicate.

The media outfit's full report on this wild and still suspicious claim read:

"As investigation by the Department of State Services DSS continues on the arrested Abuja – Kaduna Train Attack Negotiator Tukur Mamu, the conflict entrepreneur has started making some shocking revelations of a syndicate responsible for terrorism in Northern and other parts of Nigeria.

"Among those Tukur Mamu mentioned include General Aliyu Mohammed Gusau, a former National Security Adviser and an international SPY expert, a former Sokoto state governor Alh Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, as well as some clerics (names withheld, to be revealed soon.) Pressed by the professional interrogations of the DSS, Mamu said there were some politicians and clerics who have been behind the issue of terrorism in Nigeria and was ready to reveal them.

"He said many of the sponsors of the terrorism mayhem in the country have link with collaborators outside the country and have been supporting terrorists in various communities, particularly in northern Nigeria."

DSS' position

However, in the DSS' statement issued on Sunday, September 11, no name was mentioned, even if the security agency noted that outcomes of the investigation on Mamu are "mind-boggling".

The service in the said statement warned Nigerians to refrain from what it described as "skewed narratives pervading the media space" aimed at distracting it from the investigation.

Mamu’s arrest: Finally, Gumi breaks silence, makes serious accusation against DSS

Recall that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi had called on the DSS to either release Tukur Mamu or charge him to court.

Citing the law, Gumi said anybody arrested over an alleged crime needs to be taken to court within 24 hours.

Gumi reveals the real reason why Mamu was arrested During his weekly preaching at Sultan Bello Mosque, Gumi said Mamu was detained because of his role in assisting victims of terrorist attacks.

Source: Legit.ng