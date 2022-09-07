Tukur Mamu has said that the Egyptian authorities who detained him and his family members in Cairo for 24 hours had nothing on him

Mama on Wednesday, September 7, said he was released from custody and is on his way to Nigeria

The Kaduna-based publisher who wants the world to know about his ordeals said he is not afraid of the DSS

The Kaduna-based publisher, Alhaji Tukur Mamu, who was detained in Egypt on the order of the federal government, has spoken on his arrest.

Mamu, in an exclusive interview with Daily Trust on Wednesday, September 7, revealed that he was detained by Egyptian authorities in Cairo on his way to Sauda Arabia for lesser Hajj.

Mamu said the Egyptian authorities has nothing on him (Photo: @MoniMike8)

Source: Twitter

Mamu who boasted that he is not afraid of the Department of State Security (DSS) is certain that security agents are waiting to take him into custody in Kano state when he arrives in Nigeria.

He revealed that Cairo authorities detained him and his family members for a day and decided to send him back to Nigeria when they found nothing on him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Narrating his ordeal, he said:

“I was on my way to Cairo-Egypt but my destination was Saudi Arabia for my Umrah alongside some of my family members. I was detained for 24 hours at the Cairo International Airport under the orders of the Nigerian government. I was not harassed at the Nigerian Airport until I got to Cairo when the security officials there told me that they had orders to arrest me by the Nigerian Department of State Security (DSS). We were arrested alongside my family members for the whole day at Cairo Airport.

“Right now they boarded the next available flight for me and my family members back home to Kano. I’m sure the DSS officials would likely be waiting for me at the Kano airport today (Wednesday). I don’t have anything to hide and I’m not afraid of them (DSS). I swear to God I’m not afraid of them. I just want the world to know of what is happening.”

Sheikh Gumi's Man Who Negotiated Kaduna Train Hostage Release Arrested in Cairo on FG's Order

Recall that Mamu was arrested in Cairo, the capital of Egypt on Wednesday, September 7.

Mamu was arrested with his family on their way to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj and was detained for 24 hours at the Cairo International Airport.

Who is Tukur Mamu arrested by FG in Cairo?

Mamu, who had been reported as the spokesperson of the popular Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, is being repatriated back to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng