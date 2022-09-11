The State Security Services (SSS) has cautioned Nigerians and top leaders against making unguarded statements on the arrest and detention of Tukur Mamu, the journalist who served as the negotiator for the release of the victims of the Kaduna-bound train from terrorists.

In a statement issued by the SSS on Sunday, September 11, the secret police said it has followed with keen observation, some overzealous comments made by a section of the public with regards to Mamu's arrest and subsequent detention.

The SSS has said that outcome of the investigation on Tukur Mamu is mind-boggling. Photo: Tukur Mamu

The SSS in the statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said the service wishes to state that it is not distracted by some of the skewed narratives pervading the media space.

Afunanya said:

"Instead, it requests to be left alone to concentrate on the ongoing investigations, the outcomes of which have remained mindboggling.

"Meanwhile, the Service will cease further comments on the subject matter since the court will determine its course.

"Consequently, the public is hereby enjoined to desist from making unguarded utterances and await the court proceedings."

Tukur Mamu: "I'm not afraid of DSS, I want everyone to know what's happening", Gumi's man speaks

Tukur Mamu had said that the Egyptian authorities who detained him and his family members in Cairo for 24 hours had nothing on him.

Mamu on Wednesday, September 7, said he was released from custody and is on his way to Nigeria.

The Kaduna-based publisher who wants the world to know about his ordeals said he is not afraid of the DSS.

Sheikh Gumi's man who negotiated Kaduna train hostage release arrested in Cairo on FG's order

Legit.ng previously reported that Mamu was arrested in Cairo, the capital of Egypt on Wednesday, September 7.

He was arrested with his family on their way to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj and was detained for 24 hours at the Cairo International Airport.

Mamu, who had been reported as the spokesperson of the popular Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, is being repatriated back to Nigeria.

