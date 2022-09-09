Troops of the Operation Hadin Kai have arrested a foreign terrorist logistics supplier and arm dealer, identified as Abatcha Bukar, has been arrested in Abuja

The defence headquarters who disclosed this also revealed that the troops arrested 13 terrorists in Borno

The military added that 3 Chibok girls and 9 other kidnapped victims were also rescued by the security operatives

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters has said that troops of Operation Hadin Kai arrested a terrorist informant in the Asokoro area of the FCT, Abuja.

The army authority also revealed that a foreign terrorist logistics supplier and arms dealer identified as Abatcha Bukar and 13 other terrorists were also arrested in Borno, The Punch reported.

Troops rescue three Chibok girls in Borno Photo Credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

The update was given by the director of media operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, while briefing journalists on the armed forces' activities between August 25 and September 8.

Danmadami also disclosed that three abducted Chibok girls and 19 other hostages were rescued within the period under review.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Danmadami said, “A suspected foreign logistic supplier and arms dealer to the Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province named Abatcha Bukar was arrested with assorted injections, two Automated Teller Machine cards and N294, 520.00.

BREAKING: Sheikh Gumi's man who negotiated Kaduna train hostage release arrested in Cairo on FG's order

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sheikh Ahmed Gumi's spokesperson and lead negotiator between bandits and Abuja Kaduna train-bound hostage, Tukur Mamu, has been arrested in Cairo, the Egyptian capital.

Mamu was reportedly arrested alongside his family on their way to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj federal government order on Wednesday morning, September 7.

While speaking to journalists, Mamu insinuated that the FG was trying to detain him in another country, but he is being repatriated back to Nigeria.

Huge tragedy as gunmen kill 3 policemen on duty post in southeast state

Enugu residents have been thrown into panic following a recent attack at a police checkpoint in the state.

This is as daredevil gunmen stormed a police checkpoint along Upper Chime Avenue, New Haven, Enugu, the state capital and shot at three policemen in the area.

Reacting, the Enugu state police command has launched a manhunt for the killers of the three police officers.

Source: Legit.ng