The Department of State Services (DSS) has continued a clampdown on associates of the embattled bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arresting his father-in-law, Abdullahi Mashi, Thursday night.

Daily Trust gathered that the operatives of the secret police also visited the house of Mamu’s brother-in-law, Ibrahim Tinja, who was arrested and deported with the Desert Herald Publisher on Wednesday.

Mamu and four members of his family were arrested at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Wednesday after they were deported from Egypt on the request of Nigeria’s intelligence agencies.

The publisher was said to be travelling to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj together with his two wives, his eldest son, Faisal Mamu and brother-in-law, Ibrahim Tinja.

Daily Trust however reports that while Mamu’s wives have been released, the publisher, his son and brother-in-law are still in custody.

Source: Legit.ng