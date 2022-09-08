Operatives of DSS raided the Kaduna residence of Tukur Mamu, the arrested terrorists' negotiator, on Thursday, September 8

An eyewitness who spoke with journalists on the development said the officers came in about 20 vehicles in a commando-styled operation

Moreover, the DSS operatives seized some properties belonging to Mamu, including laptops and some documents

Kaduna - Officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) invaded the Kaduna residence of arrested terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, in the early hours of Thursday, September 8.

Daily Trust reports that a witness said the operatives came in about 20 vehicles for the operation.

Mamu returned to Nigeria on Wednesday, September 7 (Photo: @MoniMike8)

Source: Twitter

The witness said:

“They ransacked the house and carted away documents, phones and laptops. Those in the house were ordered to sign a document which they did not read before the officers took it back."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

It was gathered that after raiding Mamu's house, the security operatives proceeded to his Kaduna office.

Tukur Mamu: "I'm not afraid of DSS"

Recall that Mamu who was detained in Egypt on the order of the federal government, spoke on his arrest.

Mamu, in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, September 7, revealed that he was detained by Egyptian authorities in Cairo on his way to Sauda Arabia for lesser Hajj.

Mamu, who boasted that he was not afraid of the DSS, was certain that security agents are waiting to take him into custody in Kano state when he arrives in Nigeria.

He revealed that Cairo authorities detained him and his family members for a day and decided to send him back to Nigeria when they found nothing on him.

Narrating his ordeal, he said:

“I was on my way to Cairo-Egypt but my destination was Saudi Arabia for my Umrah alongside some of my family members. I was detained for 24 hours at the Cairo International Airport under the orders of the Nigerian government.

"I was not harassed at the Nigerian Airport until I got to Cairo when the security officials there told me that they had orders to arrest me by the Nigerian Department of State Security (DSS). We were arrested alongside my family members for the whole day at Cairo Airport."

Source: Legit.ng