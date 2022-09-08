Hours after his arrest, some security sources have shed more light on why the DSS picked up Tukur Mamu

A source claimed the terrorists' negotiator collected over N2bn in ransom for terrorists with some of the payments made in US dollars by desperate families

It was also alleged that Mamu's arrest equally has to do with his alleged strong ties with a terror group in Egypt

FCT, Abuja - A report by Daily Trust indicates that Tukur Mamu was arrested by security operatives in Cairo, Egypt for his alleged involvement in collecting ransom and taking same to terrorists in exchange for kidnapped victims.

The newspaper cited security sources as saying that beyond his relationship with insurgents in Nigeria, Mamu, a Kaduna-based publisher, was also arrested because of his “strong ties with a terror group in Sinai area in Egypt”.

Security sources speak on why DSS arrested terrorists’ negotiator Tukur Mamu. Photo credit: @TheNationNews

Source: Twitter

Sinai Peninsula is the northeastern extremity of Egypt and adjoins Israel and the Gaza Strip on the east. Like in Nigeria, despite the decrease in the frequency of attacks in recent years, militants remain active and pose a serious threat to Egyptian security operatives and other symbols of Sinai.

Mamu who was involved in the controversial negotiations that led to the release of several abducted passengers of the March 28 Abuja-Kaduna train attack, was arrested together with his family by operatives of the Department of State Services (SSS) shortly after he was repatriated to Nigeria from Egypt on Wednesday, September 7.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source claims Mamu on international watch list

Daily Trust further cited a source in one of the intelligence outfits in Nigeria as saying Mamu’s arrest was beyond his activities in Nigeria.

“He was arrested in Egypt based on Advance Passenger Information (API) because he came under international security scrutiny following his activities here at home and beyond the shores of Nigeria shortly after the Kaduna train attack,” he said.

“I can assure you that Mamu has high linkage with terror groups in Egypt, especially in Sinai and by extension Libya, the Sahel and other parts of West Africa on this side, and the middle- east on the other side.

“He has collected over N2bn in ransom for terrorists with some of the payments made in US dollars by desperate families and negotiated the release of their loved ones…We have been monitoring all his activities and evidence abound to hold him to account,” the source added.

Another source questioned Mamu's source of income, saying his activities were monitored for long before he was flagged both at home and abroad.

Daily Trust also cited another unnamed source as claiming Mamu was intercepted because of an intelligence report over a scheduled meeting with some persons believed to be leaders of the terrorists who conducted the Kaduna train attack.

Tukur Mamu is in our custody, DSS confirms

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) said on Wednesday that Mamu was in its custody.

Peter Afunanya, the spokesman for the agency confirmed this in a statement.

According to the DSS spokesman, Mamu was taken into the Service’s custody to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.

Source: Legit.ng