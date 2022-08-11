Samsung Nigeria announced the next generation of groundbreaking foldable smartphones: Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. Both devices feature customizable form factors, tailored experiences, and upgraded performance. Now in its fourth generation, the Galaxy Z series continues to break from convention to deliver new, impactful interactions that enhance everyday life.

“Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customization both inside and out. Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users,” said Charlie Lee, Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria. “Through our unwavering focus and industry leadership, excitement for the foldable continues to grow. We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide.”

Galaxy Z Flip4, the Ultimate Self-expression Tool Inside and Out

The Galaxy Z Flip4 enhances our users’ favourite features, making it the ultimate tool for self-expression. Its compact clamshell design offers unique experiences not available on any other smartphone.

Shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam. FlexCam is optimized for the most popular social platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook.

You can do more than ever with Z Flip4 taking high-quality selfies right from the Cover Screen by leveraging the main camera with the upgraded Quick Shot. Seamlessly record high-quality video in Quick Shot mode then switch to Flex mode to continue recording hands-free without stopping the video – ideal for content creators and vloggers.

Users are now able to take selfies in Portrait Mode and see the preview in the actual photo ratio when using Quick Shot. With an upgraded camera powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, photos and videos are crisper and more stable – day or night.

Do more with Z Flip 4 without ever opening the phone; Make calls, reply to texts, unlock the car and even control the SmartThings Scene widget, all from the Cover Screen.

With the expanded 3,700 mAh battery and Super-Fast Charging, now supported on Z Flip4, charge up to 50 per cent in around 30 minutes, keeping users connected when they’re running low.

Galaxy Z Fold4, a Multi-tasking Powerhouse with Ultimate Performance

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is our most powerful smartphone yet. It is the first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences.

The new Taskbar provides a layout similar to your PC, offering access to your favourite and recent apps. Multitasking is also more intuitive allowing you to get more done on the move. With the new swipe gestures, instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half for more ways to multitask.

Samsung’s partnerships with Google and Microsoft take multitasking to the next level. Google apps, including Chrome and Gmail, now support drag-and-drop, allowing users to quickly copy and paste links, photos and more from one app to another. With Google Meet, users can now connect with more people while enjoying virtual co-activities, including co-watching videos on YouTube or playing games together on a video call. Microsoft’s full Office suite and Outlook take advantage of the foldable display, providing more information on the screen and faster ways to interact with the content. The multitasking experience is complete with S Pen functionality, enabling on-the-go drawing and notetaking with streamlined storage inside the Standing Cover with Pen case.

Galaxy Z Fold4 takes stunning photos and videos with an upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30x Space Zoom lens. And with the larger pixel size, a 23 per cent brighter sensor, and enhanced processing power, users can capture clear images even at night.

Popular social media apps like Facebook are optimized for the large-screen experience to make content more enjoyable. Or open your favourite streaming entertainment service apps like Netflix and watch hands-free with Flex mode. For non-optimized apps, users can even control the device without disrupting the content with the new Flex Mode Touchpad, offering accuracy while pausing, rewinding, and playing videos, or zooming in and out of content while the device is in Flex mode.

Games are snappier too thanks to the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and hyper-fast 5G. With a slimmer hinge, lighter weight, and even narrower bezels, the wider screen enables easier one-handed interactions while using the Cover Screen.

Samsung continues its barrier-defying innovation journey to deliver the level of durability consumers expect, both in and out. With our Armor Aluminum frames and hinge cover along with exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + on the Cover Screen and rear glass, Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are our toughest foldable ever. The durability of the Main Screen panel is also enhanced thanks to the optimized layer structure, helping to reduce damage from external shock. In addition, both Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are equipped with IPX8 water resistance, so users can worry less if they get caught in the rain.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Premium Design with the Ultimate Listening Experience

Joining the Galaxy Z series are Galaxy Buds2 Pro - Samsung’s new top-of-the-line earbuds that provide the most immersive wireless audio experience with a new, compact design, and seamless connectivity that is

Perfect for any aspect of your everyday life. Appreciate every musical interlude with superior Hi-Fi 24bit Audio, which offers a high-dynamic range helping you feel connected to the content you’re listening to with crystal-clear resolution. The new compact, ergonomic design is 15 per cent smaller, with a secure fit that is engineered to prevent rotation, making it the perfect fitness companion. Take calls on the go with powerful ANC to eliminate outside noise. Escape into your own world and simultaneously stay connected to your life.

Whether you are quickly transitioning from a lunchtime walk outside to joining a meeting on your PC or gaming on your tablet and need to answer a phone call, Galaxy Buds2 Pro are the perfect companion to seamlessly connect with a touch of a finger. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro now features TV Seamless Connection to provide an effortless transition from your earbuds to the TV to go from your favourite song to the show you are watching. Samsung seamless codec enables quality music transfer without a pause, and the new coaxial 2-way speaker makes those sounds richer than ever.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro are Samsung’s smallest and lightest earbuds from the Buds Pro series yet and come in three all-new soft and neutral hues – Graphite, White, and Bora Purple for a distinctive look.

Availability

The ZFlip4 would be available in Bora Purple, Blue, Graphite and Pink Gold with a memory size of 8/256GB while the ZFold 4 would be available in Black, Beige and Gray Green with memory sizes of 12/256GB and 12/ 512 GB from the 9th of September,2022. The recommended retail price for the ZFold 4 is N1,055,000 for 12/256GB and 1,125,000 for 12/512GB.

Customers can however pre-order any of the devices from the 10th to the 24th of August to get Amazing Gifts. Also, customers can get up to N80,000 discount on the Eco package Pre-order which includes either of Zflip4 or Fold 4, Buds2 Pro/Buds 2 and Watch 5 Pro/Watch 5.

