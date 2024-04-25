Boy Spyce has named the things he desires in any lady he is going to date as he added that if they have those features, they have captured his heart

On his list, he wrote five physical attributes the girl must have and he took turn to explain why he wants such in his lover

Many of his fans who are ladies trooped to the comments section to react and they flaunt all they have among the things listed

Nigerian songwriter and artist Ugbekile David Osemeke, professionally known as Boy Spyce, has caused a massive stir on social media after he listed the things he wants in a lady.

According to the singer, who was harassed by police once, he has five physical features his lover must have before he can fall over heels in love with her.

He said that the lady must have big foreheads, do corn rows, have gap teeth, big private part, and must be a foodie.

Boy Spyce shares what he wants in a lady. Photo credit @boyspyce

Source: Instagram

Boy Spyce shares more reasons

Explaining why he wants his lady to have those physical attributes, the singer, who broke shamed a fans said he can't do without them.

For the gap tooth, Boy Spyce mentioned that the teeth must not be scattered and encouraged the lady to just come as he had picked a date for their wedding.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the lists unveiled by Boy Spyce. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialsarahmartins:

"Some girls will now go and start doing “forehead” surgery to have a big forehead."

@mazitundeednut:

"This guy no mention YANSH ni sha… Why nau?"

@ojigi1_:

"Thanks goodness I’m not the only one who likes them forehead."

@bankubebia:

"So the only thing standing between this union is that we haven’t met yet o. Cos I garrit all."

@simplyrahyo:

"Guy come with your family everything you said and more."

@__funkygold:

"We don’t care ."

@classicmoet:

"I get gap teeth but u not my spec."

@stargirlej:

"I have everything except forehead sha."

@dprincesolomon1010:

"Waiting be this one mean you even they use am joke you go get sense so?"

@wuraaaah:

"Gap tooth and big forehead that some of us have and we don’t want? Life no balance really."

Boy Spyce and Linda Osifo share kiss

Legit.ng had reported that Boy Spyce and Nollywood actress, Osifo, had linked up. The singer had earlier stated that the actress was his crush.

In the recording, Boy Spyce pulled Osifo to himself and kissed her on the cheek.

Manny speculated that they were in a relationship while some thought that they were preparing for his musical video.

Source: Legit.ng