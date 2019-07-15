Tecno phone is a brand owned by Transsion Holdings, whose manufacturer is based in Shenzhen, China. It was initiated in 2006, focusing its businesses on African and South Asian markets. The combination of high-end features and relatively low price points for their devices has allowed Transsion to win significantly. If you want to enjoy the latest Android software, TECNO is the best bet for you.

Image: instagram.com, @tecnomobileng

Source: UGC

It is also worth noting that Tecno releases new devices into the market quite frequently. This gives potential buyers a wide range of choices when it comes to new mobile device features. It is also reliable as they offer after-sales service by Carlcare which is to be trusted.

Transsion Holdings also owns two other popular brands, namely Infinix and Itel. The wide-ranging options available when choosing a Tecno phone can make it quite hard to pick the perfect one. Here are the best Tecno phones and prices in Nigeria.

Image: instagram.com, @tecnomobileng

Source: Instagram

Best Tecno phones in 2022

Here is a look at the best Tecno phones with fingerprint and their prices one can buy from Tecno in 2022.

1. Tecno Spark 6 Go

Tecno Spark 6 Go was launched on 22nd December 2020, it is the latest phone the company has. The phone comes in with a 6.52-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1600 pixels, powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 processor.

The phone comes with an equipped camera complete with a 13-megapixel + AI lens primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies, which has a sensor with Dual-LED flash. The sensors in the device include Fingerprint, Face unlock, Compass Magnetometer, accelerometer, and proximity.

Tecno phone price in Nigeria starts at ₦46,000.

Image: Facebook.com, @Tecno Mobile Philippines

Source: Facebook

The smartphone is fueled by a Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery + Fast charging 18W. The phone runs on Android 10, It is a dual sim that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, 3G, and 4G. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card with 4GB RAM.

Heavy users will also be delighted by the phone’s large battery and fast charging capabilities. Here are the device’s main specs:

Dimensions: 165.6 x 76.3 x 9.1 mm

165.6 x 76.3 x 9.1 mm Weight: 149 grams

149 grams SIM card: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Display resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio

720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio Display: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Display size: 6.52 inches

6.52 inches Operating system: Android 10 (Go edition)

Android 10 (Go edition) Chip: Mediatek MT6761D Helio A20 and MediaTek MT6762D Helio A25

Mediatek MT6761D Helio A20 and MediaTek MT6762D Helio A25 GPU : PowerVR GE8320

: PowerVR GE8320 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Internal memory: 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM

32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM Main camera: 13 MP

13 MP Selfie camera: 8 MP

8 MP Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh non-removable battery

Li-Po 5000 mAh non-removable battery Colors : Ice Jadelite, Mystery White, Aqua Blue

: Ice Jadelite, Mystery White, Aqua Blue Price: ₦46,000

2. Tecno pova

One of the best-looking phones in the company is Tecno Pova. The device gives you a 720 x 1640 pixels resolution with a display size of 6.8 inches, and it supports Dual SIM. Tecno Pova is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, that comes with 4GB RAM.

It is equipped with a 16-megapixel primary camera, a second 2-megapixel camera; a third 2-megapixel camera and a fourth AI lens camera. The front camera consists of an 8 MP sensor. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

Tecno phone price in Nigeria retails for about ₦42,680 to 50,440.

Image: Instagram.com, @tecnomobile

Source: Instagram

The phone measures 171.23 x 77.57 x 9.40mm and weighs 215.50 grams, it runs on Android 10.0 + HIOS 7.0 operating system and packs 64 and 128 gigabytes internal storage that can be extended with a microSDXC with 6 gigabytes of RAM.

The device features Bluetooth, FM Radio, GPS with A-GPS, and micro USB 2.0, USB On-The-Go.

The Tecno Pova has a Li-Po 6000 mAh battery + Fast charging 18W which is capable for lasting long. Here are some specifications for the device:

Dimensions: 171.2 x 77.6 x 9.4 mm

171.2 x 77.6 x 9.4 mm SIM card type: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display resolution: 720 x 1640 pixels

720 x 1640 pixels Display type: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Display size: 6.8 inches

6.8 inches Operating system: Android 10, HIOS 7.0

Android 10, HIOS 7.0 Chip: Mediatek Helio G80 (12 n)

Mediatek Helio G80 (12 n) GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Mali-G52 MC2 Internal memory: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Main camera: 13 MP or 16 MP

13 MP or 16 MP Selfie camera: 8 MP

8 MP Battery: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable

Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable Colors : Magic Blue, Speed Purple, Dazzle Black

: Magic Blue, Speed Purple, Dazzle Black Price: ₦42,680 to 50,440

3. Tecno Camon 16

Tecno Camon 16 is officially released in October 2020. The dimension of the device is 170.9 x 77.2 x 9.2 mm and weighs 207 grams. The smartphone supports Dual SIM and comes with a 6.80-inch touchscreen display, with 4GB of RAM makes multitasking a breeze.

The Tecno Camon 16 runs HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10 and packs 64GB of internal storage. It was launched in Cloud White and Purist Blue color.

Currently, the Tecno phone price in Nigeria ranges for about ₦110,000.

Image: instagram.com, @Tecno Mobile Kenya

Source: Instagram

The device has amazing photographic capabilities. The first is a 64-megapixel wide sensor while the second is a 2-megapixel camera and a third 2-megapixel camera, It sports a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

Sensors on the phone include an ambient light sensor, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

Here are the device’s Tecno specifications:

Dimensions: 170.9 x 77.2 x 9.2 mm

170.9 x 77.2 x 9.2 mm Weight: 207 grams

207 grams SIM card: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display resolution: 720 x 1640 pixels

720 x 1640 pixels Display: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Display size: 6.8 inches

6.8 inches Operating system: Android 10, HIOS 6.0

Android 10, HIOS 6.0 Chip: Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)

Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU: Mali-G52 2EEMC2

Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Internal memory: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB, 4GB RAM

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB, 4GB RAM RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Main camera: 64 MP, 26mm (wide) ,2 MP (macro) , 2 MP (depth)

64 MP, 26mm (wide) ,2 MP (macro) , 2 MP (depth) Selfie camera: 16 MP

16 MP Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Colors: Cloud White, Purist Blue, Misty Grey

Cloud White, Purist Blue, Misty Grey Price: ₦110,000

4. Tecno Spark 6

Tecno Spark 6 smartphone was launched on 25th September 2020. The phone comes with a 6.8 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and 720 x 1640 pixels resolution. It comes with 4GB of RAM and runs Android 10 + HIOS 7.0.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Tecno Spark 6 on the rear packs a 16-megapixel primary camera; a second 2-megapixel camera; a third 2-megapixel camera, and a fourth 2-megapixel camera. The front camera has an 8 MP sensor

The Tecno Spark 6 currently retails for about ₦53,000

Image: instagram.com, @tecnomobileng

Source: Instagram

Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. The Tecno Spark 6 supports face unlock.

If you require a long-lasting battery and you do not want a feature phone, then Tecno Spark 6 will be the perfect smartphone for you. The device is fueled by a Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery + Fast charging 18W.

Here is a breakdown of the device’s specs:

Dimensions: 170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm

170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm SIM card: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display resolution: 720 x 1640 pixels

720 x 1640 pixels Display: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Display size: 6.8 inches

6.8 inches Operating system: Android 10, HIOS 7.0

Android 10, HIOS 7.0 Chip: Mediatek Helio G70

Mediatek Helio G70 GPU: Mali-G52 2EEMC2

Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Internal memory: 64GB 4GB RAM

64GB 4GB RAM RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Main camera: 16 MP, PDAF, 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

16 MP, PDAF, 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Selfie camera: 8 MP

8 MP Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Colors: Ocean Blue, Comet Black, Dynamic Orabge, Misty Violet

Ocean Blue, Comet Black, Dynamic Orabge, Misty Violet Price: ₦53,000

5. Tecno Spark 6 Air

The Tecno Spark range of phones was introduced in the market in September 2020.

The phone features a high-resolution 13-megapixel primary camera and a second 2-megapixel camera. The device’s front camera features an 8-megapixel for mind-blowing selfies.

The smartphone's current price starts at ₦53,000.

Image: Facebook.com, @Tecno Mobile

Source: Facebook

The device features HIOS 6.2 based on Android 10, which gives users access to more content and smooth interactions.

The operating system also adds speed and convenience with features such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. It measures 174.68 x 79.36 x 9.30m and was launched in Cloud white, Comet Black, and Ocean Blue colors.

Here are the phone’s main features:

Dimensions: 174.7 x 79.4 x 9.3 mm

174.7 x 79.4 x 9.3 mm SIM card: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display resolution: 720 x 1640 pixels

720 x 1640 pixels Display: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Display size: 7.0 inches

7.0 inches Operating system: Android 10, HiOS 6.2

Android 10, HiOS 6.2 Chip: Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22

Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 GPU: PowerVR GE8320

PowerVR GE8320 RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Internal memory: 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM

32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM Main camera: 13 MP plus 2 MP (depth)

13 MP plus 2 MP (depth) Selfie camera: 8 MP

8 MP Battery: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable

Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable Colors: Comet Black, Ocean Blue, Cloud White

Comet Black, Ocean Blue, Cloud White Price: ₦53,000

6. Tecno Spark 5

Another classic example of Tecno smartphones is the Tecno Spark 5. The device features a stunning 6.60-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels.

The Tecno Spark 5 runs HiOS 6.1 based on Android 10 and packs 32GB of internal storage. It comes with 2GB of RAM, and measures 164.70 x 76.30 x 8.75mm.

In the imaging department, Tecno packs a 13-megapixel primary camera, a second 2-megapixel camera; a third 2-megapixel camera and a fourth aI camera. It sports an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

This Tecno phone price in Nigeria starts at ₦52,500.

Image: instagram.com, @tecnomobileng

Source: Instagram

It was launched in Ice Jadeite, Misty Grey, Spark Orange, and Vacation Blue colors. Connectivity options on the Tecno Spark 5 include Wi-Fi, USB OTG, USB Type-C, and FM radio. Sensors on it are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

The Tecno Spark 5 also supports face unlock. Here are the device's specifications.

Dimensions: 164.7 x 76.3 x 8.8 mm

164.7 x 76.3 x 8.8 mm SIM card: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels,

720 x 1600 pixels, Display: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Display size: 6.6 inches

6.6 inches Operating system: Android 10, HIOS 6.1

Android 10, HIOS 6.1 Chip: Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22

Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 GPU: PowerVR GE8320

PowerVR GE8320 Internal memory: 32GB 2GB RAM

32GB 2GB RAM RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Main camera: 13 MP, 2 MP (macro) 2 MP (depth)

13 MP, 2 MP (macro) 2 MP (depth) Selfie camera: 8 MP

8 MP Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Colors: Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Vacation Blue, Misty Grey

Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Vacation Blue, Misty Grey Price: ₦52,500

Image: instagram.com, @tecnomobileng

Source: UGC

7. Tecno Camon 16 Premier

TECNO Camon 16 Premier is officially released in September 2020. The dimension of the device is 170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm and supports Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by).

The device's main feature is a 6.90-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2460 pixels delivering a fantastic viewing experience and color reproduction. It also comes with 8GB of RAM that runs Android 10 powered by a 4500mAh battery.

However, it has 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

The front camera consists of a 48 MP (wide) + 8 MP (ultrawide) sensor while the main camera features a Dual-LED flash and HDR. The sensors of the smartphone include a Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, and compass.

This Tecno phone price in Nigeria starts at ₦110,000.

Image: Instagram.com, @Tecno Mobile Kenya

Source: Instagram

Here is a breakdown of the Tecno Pop 3 Plus features.

Dimensions: 170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm

170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm Weight: 220g

220g SIM card: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels

1080 x 2460 pixels Display: IPS LCD, 90Hz

IPS LCD, 90Hz Display size: 6.85 inches

6.85 inches Operating system: Android 10, HIOS 6.0

Android 10, HIOS 6.0 Chip: Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)

Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm) GPU: Mali-G76 MC4

Mali-G76 MC4 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Internal memory: 128GB 8GB RAM

128GB 8GB RAM Main camera: 64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (dedicated video camera), 2 MP (depth)

64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (dedicated video camera), 2 MP (depth) Selfie camera: 48 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide)

48 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide) Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable

Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Colors: Glacial Silver

Glacial Silver Price: ₦110,000

8. Tecno Spark Go 2020

Tecno Spark Go 2020 is the classic product from the company, offering features worth the price tag. The phone comes with a 6.52-inch touchscreen display and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels, it has 2GB of RAM and runs Android 10.

It packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card with a dedicated slot. This Tecno phone price in Nigeria starts at ₦46,000.

Image: Instagram.com, @tecnomobile

Source: Instagram

One of the best features of the Tecno Spark Go 2020 is its large 5,000 mAh battery that can last a day. It draws power from the Helio A20 processor and is capable of handling your daily smartphone tasks.

Additionally, the device sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor supporting face unlock that can be easily unlocked.

Dimensions: 165.6 x 76.3 x 9.1 mm

165.6 x 76.3 x 9.1 mm SIM card: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

720 x 1600 pixels Display: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Display size: 6.52 inches

6.52 inches Operating system: Android 10 (Go edition), HIOS 6.2

Android 10 (Go edition), HIOS 6.2 GPU: PowerVR GE8320

PowerVR GE8320 RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Internal memory: 32GB 2GB RAM

32GB 2GB RAM Main camera: 13 MP

13 MP Selfie camera: 8 MP

8 MP Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Colors: Ice Jadeite, Aqua Blue, Sky Black

Ice Jadeite, Aqua Blue, Sky Black Price: ₦46,000

9. Tecno Spark 5 Pro

Tecno Spark 5 Pro was officially released in July 2020. It is undoubtedly one of the company's best mid-range devices. A 6.6 inches and 720 x 1600 pixels resolution display is the device's highlight feature.

The primary camera is 16 MP and has lenses that allow you to enable Quad-LED flash. The front camera has an 8 MP sensor with Dual-LED flash, HDR

This Tecno phone price in Nigeria ranges from ₦52,000 to 57,000.

Image: Instagram.com, @tecnomobileng

Source: Instagram

The sensors available in the device include Fingerprint, accelerometer, and proximity. The smartphone is fueled by a Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery and runs on Android 10 + HIOS 6.1.

Here are the main Tecno Spark 5 Pro specs.

Dimensions: 164.7 x 76.3 x 8.8 mm

164.7 x 76.3 x 8.8 mm SIM card type: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

720 x 1600 pixels Display type: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Display size: 6.6 inches

6.6 inches Operating system: Android 10, HIOS 6.1

Android 10, HIOS 6.1 GPU: PowerVR GE8320

PowerVR GE8320 Chip: MediaTek Helio A25

MediaTek Helio A25 Internal memory: 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM RAM: 4GB

4GB Main camera: 16 MP, 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

16 MP, 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Selfie camera: 8 MP

8 MP Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Colors: Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Seabed Blue, Cloud White

Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Seabed Blue, Cloud White Price: ₦52,000 to 57,000

10. Tecno Spark Power 2

The Tecno Spark Power 2 was released on June 2020. The phone comes with a 7.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1640 pixels. It comes with 4GB of RAM.

The device runs HIOS 6.1 based on Android 10 and packs 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. It is also a dual-SIM smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards.

This Tecno price in Nigeria starts at ₦52,000.

Image: Instagram.com, @Tecno Mobile India

Source: Instagram

Tecno Spark has a 16-megapixel camera and sports a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

Here are the main features of the smartphone:

Dimensions: 174.9 x 79.6 x 9.2 mm

174.9 x 79.6 x 9.2 mm SIM card: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Weight: 220g

220g Display resolution: 720 x 1640 pixels

720 x 1640 pixels Display: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Display size: 7.0 inches

7.0 inches Operating system: Android 10, HIOS 6.1

Android 10, HIOS 6.1 Internal memory: 64GB 4GB RAM

64GB 4GB RAM RAM: 4GB

4GB Main camera: 16 MP (wide), 5 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro)

16 MP (wide), 5 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro) Selfie camera: 16 MP

16 MP Battery: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable

Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable Colors: Ice Jadeite, Misty Grey, Fascinating Purple

Ice Jadeite, Misty Grey, Fascinating Purple Price: ₦52,000

Which is the best Tecno phone? Well, that depends on factors such as the buyer's preference and specific Tecno phones and price requirements, among other factors. This guide will help you choose the perfect Tecno phone for your needs and within your budget.

Source: Legit.ng