An unnamed police inspector has shot dead two gunmen in Orogwe community in Owerri West LGA of Imo state

Orogwe community is the place where yet-to-be-identified gunmen invaded recently and killed seven persons

Police authorities in Imo assured residents that the police were committed to apprehending the culprits and securing the state

Owerri - Two gunmen were killed on Thursday, August 4 by a police inspector when they attacked his residence in Orogwe, a community in Owerri West local government area of Imo state.

The spokesman of the Imo state police command, Michael Abattam, disclosed this in a statement seen by Legit.ng.

Police authorities recently vowed to apprehend the gunmen who attacked the Orogwe area recently. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Abattam said the gunmen jumped the perimeter fence into the inspector’s compound and destroyed his burglary-proof and front door, but the police inspector engaged them in a shootout.

He said the hoodlums fled the scene when they were overpowered by the inspector, but were chased by the gallant officer.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He noted:

“In the process, one of them was neutralised at the spot and others escaped into the surrounding bushes fatally injured.”

He added the inspector quickly alerted the divisional police officer of Ogbaku Division, who deployed more operatives in the area.

The statement further read;

“On arrival, they positioned themselves strategically and professionally, combed the surrounding bushes where a corpse, two locally made pistols and an identity card were recovered.”

He said the recovered identity card belonged to one of the slain gunmen identified as Chukwuemezie Chukwu.

Three days before the incident, some gunmen invaded the community and killed seven security guards.

Abattam said the gunmen who attacked the inspector were the hoodlums that carried out the earlier attack.

He noted:

“Coincidentally, the police inspector lives just a pole away from where the previous attack took place.”

He said the bodies of the gunmen have been evacuated and deposited at a mortuary, adding that efforts are on to track down the fleeing colleagues.

Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has ordered a discreet investigation into the killings of seven persons at Orogwe in Owerri West Local Council on Sunday night by suspected hoodlums.

Imo police intensify manhunt of perpetrators of Orogwe killings

In an earlier statement seen by Legit.ng, Abattam said Imo state commissioner of police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has ordered a discreet investigation into the killings of seven persons at Orogwe.

He appealed to citizens to remain calm and assist the police and other security agencies with credible information that would enhance their operations and effective service delivery.

Nigeria Police Force apprehend 2 armed bandits in Imo state

Recall that the Imo police command recently apprehended two gunmen at Avu in Owerri West council of the state.

The two suspects, Yahaya Samaila, 23, and Saminu Abubakar, 24, both of Kware local government area of Sokoto state, were said to be among those terrorising the residents within Ama-Hausa extension area at Avu.

Abattam said that the suspects were apprehended in the aftermath of the mandate of CP Barde, to the command’s tactical teams to raid all criminal enclaves in the state.

Hope Uzodimma reiterates his commitment to improving welfare of Imo

On his part, Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has reiterated his commitment and administration’s resolve to serve and work for the common good of Imolites.

The governor stated that he tends to achieve this by placing the state above personal interest.

Speaking at the flag-off of a major road construction in the state, Governor Uzodimma restated that upon assumption of office, he entered into a covenant of shared prosperity with only the people as his asset.

Source: Legit.ng