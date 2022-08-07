There was pandemonium in Kogi state on Friday, August 5, as gunmen opened fire on the convoy of some expatriates and killed six

Two expatriates, two policemen and two drivers were killed in the bloody attack which happened along the Lokoja-Ajaokuta road

The police command in Kogi state has confirmed the ugly incident and revealed ongoing plans to restore normalcy

Lokoja, Kogi state - Six persons, including two expatriates and two police inspectors were killed by gunmen on Friday, August 5, during an attack on their convoy in Kogi state.

Two drivers of the expatriates working with the West Africa Ceramics Company Ajaokuta were also killed in the attack, The Punch reported.

Gunmen killed six persons, including two expatriates and two police inspectors in Kogi state on Friday, August 5.

Legit.ng gathers that police spokesman, SP William Ovye-Aya, made the disclosure on Saturday, August 6, in a statement in Lokoja.

Ovye-Aya explained that the six victims; two expatriates, two company drivers and two police inspectors died in a gun battle with the hoodlums along the Lokoja-Ajaokuta road around 8pm on Friday.

He added that the expatriates were being escorted by police to the company when the gunmen opened fire on them.

He said that the Area Commander and a detachment of soldiers in the area reinforced to the incident scene before the gunmen fled.

The police spokesperson further said that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

He said that the CP equally ordered the deployment of additional operational assets consisting of operatives of the police mobile force, counterterrorism unit, quick response unit, state intelligence bureau in synergy with other security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.

Gunmen strike in Imo, kill 4 officers

In a similar development, gunmen also recently struck in Imo state where they attacked Agwa Divisional Police headquarters in Oguta local government area.

Four policemen were reportedly killed when the criminals invaded the headquarters on Friday night, August 5. The attackers also burnt parts of the division and vehicles, including the one belonging to the Divisional Police Officer.

Sources in the community who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that they struck around 10-11pm in three vehicles. According to the sources, the gunmen came in a tipper vehicle and two sienna cars and invaded the police division as they shot indiscriminately.

