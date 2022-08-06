Gunmen attacked some foreigners on their way home from work in the Ajaokuta area of Kogi state

No fewer than 14 Indians were reportedly abducted, while two police officers were killed

The Kogi state government said it is working with security agencies to secure the release of those who were kidnapped

Gunmen have attacked the Ajaokuta local government area of Kogi state, killing some policemen and abducting 14 Indians.

TheCable learnt that two Indians, two police officers and two drivers were killed when the gunmen struck at about 9pm on Friday, August 5.

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello held a crucial strategic security meeting with all First Class traditional rulers. Photo credit: @GovernmentKogi

Source: Twitter

A resident of the area said:

“They were on their way home from work (West African Ceramics) when the gunmen attacked their Coaster bus yesterday (Friday) night.

“Their bus was ambushed by these gunmen. They were able to kidnap 14 Indians. Two police officers providing security to them were also killed.”

Reacting to the incident, the Kogi state government is working diligently with security agencies to secure the release of those abducted, Daily Trust reports.

Kingsley Fanwo, the state’s information commissioner, said in a statement on Saturday:

"Immediately the unfortunate report was brought to the attention of the State Government, our administration has spread our security net in working with the conventional security agencies and local vigilante groups to ensure the abducted children are rescued alive and the cowards who abducted them brought to book."

According to him, in Kogi state, the life of everyone matters.

Kogi police command spokesman, Willaim Ovye Aya, said security had been beefed up in the state.

Gunmen strike in Imo, kill 4 officers

On the same night, gunmen also struck in Imo state where they attacked Agwa Divisional Police headquarters in Oguta local government area.

Four policemen were reportedly killed when the criminals invaded the headquarters on Friday night, August 5.

The attackers also burnt parts of the division and vehicles, including the one belonging to the Divisional Police Officer.

Sources in the community who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that they struck around 10-11pm in three vehicles.

According to the sources, the gunmen came in a tipper vehicle and two sienna cars and invaded the police division as they shot indiscriminately.

.

Source: Legit.ng