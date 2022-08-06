The Imo state police command has accused the outlaw groups IPOB and ESN of the gruesome attack on Agwa Divisional Police Headquarters

It was gathered that the attack led to the death of four police officers during a sporadic shoot out

However, the police command in retaliation has launched a manhunt for the suspected killers of the officers

Imo, Owerri - Following the gruesome attack by unknown gunmen at the Agwa Divisional Police Headquarters in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state which led to the killing of four police officers, the police command in the state has resorted to launching a manhunt for the killers, Premium Times reported.

This move was announced by the state's police spokesman, Michael Abattam via a statement issued on Saturday, August 6.

Imo governor, Hope Uzodimma, earlier called on residents to embrace peace in the interest of the state. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng had earlier reported that some unknown gunmen caused pandemonium amongst residents of Agwa when they launched an attack on the divisional police station in the community on Friday night.

It was gathered that four police officers were killed in the process of this attack by the gunmen who were said to have trooped in with a tipper truck and a sienna vehicle as they shot sporadically.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Imo police accuse IPOB of gruesome attack on police station

As contained in the statement, the Imo state police stated that the attack on the police station was launched by the outlaw group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Mr. Abattam said:

“The command will leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law."

Policeman kills two gunmen in Imo state

In another development, emerging reports have confirmed the death of two gunmen who were killed by the police on Thursday, August 4, at a community in Owerri West local government area of Imo state.

It was gathered that the two gunmen invaded the residence of an inspector in the community who successfully gunned them down during the attack.

The spokesperson of the Imo state police command, Michael Abattam confirmed the incident via a statement.

Source: Legit.ng