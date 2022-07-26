Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has stated that his government is committed to building quality roads in the state

The governor made the comment after monitoring the progress of three major road projects in the state

Governor Uzodimma also restated his earlier comment that he entered into a covenant of shared prosperity with Imolites when he came into power

Owerri - Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has reiterated his commitment and administration’s resolve to serve and work for the common good of Imolites especially as it concerns development and wealth creation.

The governor stated that he tends to achieve this by placing the state above personal interest.

Governor Uzodimma inspecting one of the roads during his inspection tour. Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the flag-off of Orlu-Mgbee-Akokwa road construction, Governor Uzodimma restated that upon assumption of office, he entered into a covenant of shared prosperity with only the people as his asset.

He had said then:

“I entered into a covenant of shared prosperity, I own no hotel or property in Imo state, my only assets are the people.”

In three separate events on Tuesday, July 26 at Mobil Filling Station Orlu, Fire Service Junction Owerri and Enyiogwugwu Junction in Mbaise, Governor Uzodimma flagged off the construction of Orlu-Mgbee-Akokwa road (22.1km) and Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia road (46km).

The road construction which was awarded to Craneburg, a construction company handling the Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe road, is expected to transform the Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia road into a dual carriage road with street lights and drainage system, likewise that of Orlu-Mgbee-Akokwa road.

In his speech, Governor Uzodimma called on the various host communities to support his government and the handling contractor for a smooth and speedy completion of the projects.

He further stressed the need for a peaceful and enabling environment for the contractor to perform optimally.

He also called on the contractor to apply all standards in the construction of these roads, stating that the economic importance of the roads mean so much to the state and as such, Imolites expect nothing but quality and durable construction.

While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari on his approval and support for the construction of the federal roads, Governor re-echoed his administration's commitment towards the repositioning of the state for industrialization.

