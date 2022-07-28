Two armed bandits, Yahaya Samaila, 23, and Saminu Abubakar, 24, have been arrested in Imo state

The two criminals were arrested after the Imo command's tactical team raided some hotspots in the state

The raid followed a recent directive by the Imo state police commissioner, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde

Owerri - The Imo police command have apprehended two gunmen at Avu in Owerri West council of the state.

The two suspects, Yahaya Samaila, 23, and Saminu Abubakar, 24, both of Kware local government area of Sokoto state, were said to be among those terrorising the residents within Ama-Hausa extension area at Avu.

Police spokesman Michael Abattam said that the suspects were apprehended in the aftermath of the mandate of the commissioner of police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, to the command’s tactical teams to raid all criminal enclaves including uncompleted buildings, motor parks, brothels, Indian hemp outlets and moribund school buildings.

Aligning with the directive, Abattam said the command’s tactical teams raided a criminals’ hideout at Avu and arrested the two suspects while others escaped.

Gun, master keys, hemp and other items were reportedly found on the suspects.

He said in a statement:

“They both made useful statements confessing using the recovered bunch of master keys to steal parked vehicles and also to unlock people’s shops and steal their wares mostly at night.

“Investigation is ongoing and efforts are in top gear to arrest the other suspects.”

