The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its residents have begin to feel the hit of terror attacks just like neighboring states like Niger, Kogi and Kaduna

At present, the FCT has been greeted with several terrorists attacks over the past 30 days

These attacks have come from different parts of FCT with the most recent occurring in Bwari Area Council

FCT, Abuja - Residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, are currently gripped with extreme fear following a report that the nation's capital is now the target of some terrorist group.

Terrorists' latest threat in Abuja

Reports had emerged that terrorists were targeting Nigeria's capital after a torture video of the abducted train passengers went viral on social media.

Parents evacuated their children from Abuja School as bandits attack a nearby community despite assurances by security chiefs. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

In the video, the terrorists had threatened to kidnap top politicians in the nation's capital, including El-Rufai of Kaduna State and President Muhammadu Buhari.

DSS warning on terrorist invasion

Following the development, the Department of State Security and other intelligence has warned of a likely invasion of the nation's capital, cautioning residents to be vigilant around their environment.

Nigerian medium prison in Kuje under terrorist attack

Recall that only last month, a medium-security prison in Kuje Area Council of Abuja was attacked. No fewer than 300 suspects were set free including top Boko Haram commanders. Although some of the escapees have been recaptured, the majority are still at large.

The terrorists who invaded the media security prison had free time, shooting sporadically without any intervention from security operatives. They operated for nearly 3 hours.

Only an officer of the Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, was killed in the attack that led to the escape of many prisoners.

Another attempted attack on law school averted, captain, two soldiers killed

But it was another nightmare for residents on Monday when a report emerged of an attempted attack on a law school in Bwari Area Council.

The law school in Bwari is a stone throw from the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

It will be recalled that an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train came under a heavy attack early this year, leading to the abduction of many passengers. Some of the passengers have since been released after the payment of ransom, but many are still with the abductors.

On Monday, family members of the victims still in the terrorists' custody shut down the transport ministry over the government's refusal to support the release of their people from the gunmen's enclaves.

Shortly after the protest, 3 victims were released, perhaps after the payment of ransom by their families.

But the attack on the law school saw three military officers killed, including a captain. The report claimed that the terrorists were planning an attack on the Nigerian law school when they noticed that the guard brigade of the Nigerian army was returning from the school. They laid an ambush.

The army had claimed that the attack was successfully repelled and that the surrounding bushes were being combed in search of the suspected terrorists.

Since the Monday attack, residents are under serious tension in the nation's capital. Some of those heading to Bwari on Monday night were forced to sleep either in Ushafa, Dutsen, or in the city centre over the fear of running into a crossfire by the military.

But a DSS source who spoke to Legit.ng said the situation in Abuja and across the country is terrible and that the country is currently at a crossroads.

Faulting the current security arrangement in the country, the source said, despite several warnings by the DSS, no reasonable actions were taken by the enforcers.

He recalled how the DSS warned ahead of the Kuje prison attack, stating that all warnings went on deaf ears.

"We saw this coming and we gave several warnings about what is happening in Abuja today. Even before the Kuje attack, we provided intelligence and suggested ways these attacks can be averted, but it seems our warnings were taken for granted."

Speaking on general intelligence, the source said:

"It's not as though we lack intelligence. What we lack are the resources to do the job. A few days ago, these terrorists released a video like many other videos they have been releasing, and you will want to ask - why are we not able to intercept this? Why can't we trace the source of the video? It's simply because we lack the equipment to do so. Why can't we deploy intelligent drones to fish out these people? Obviously, something is not right.

"Let's even talk about the use of the military. I think they are underutilized. As we speak, many ml soldiers are idling away in the barracks. Why can't we deploy them for this special task? And even if we are deploying them, will they have the necessary support to withstand the firepower of these terrorists? Some of these guys attack with artilleries, GRPs, Machine guns, and rocket propel launchers. What weapons do the military have?"

The source also expressed fear for residents of Abuja, lamenting the poor security arrangement in the nation's capital. He blamed the poor policing on the capacity of the force, saying that the police are only over 180,000 officers compared to the overall population of the country which stands above 200 million persons.

"Again, the country is under-police. How many policemen are to one Nigerian? How many are 5, 10, and 20 Nigerians? This is a big issue. At this point, we should just pray because I can't see the possibility of the country stopping these terrorists with what we currently have on ground. I think Nigerians are at their mercy."

But the FCT Police command had earlier denied the threat, saying that Abuja is safe. The command in a statement urged residents to go about with their normal daily activities.

However, intelligence has insisted that terrorists have established cells in many communities within and around the FCT, making the city vulnerable to attack.

Only recently, a monarch was kidnapped from Kucihbuyi, a community in Bwari Area Council.

Nigeria orders shutdown of Kwali Federal govt college

Instead of mobilizing security and intelligence for schools across the country, the federal government has directed the immediate closure of the Federal Government College (FGC), Kwali, located at Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu,l issued the directives in a statement on Monday.

The statement was signed by the spokesman of the ministry, Ben Bem Goong.

The minister said the closure became necessary following the security breach on Sheda and Lambata villages, suburbs of Kwali Area Council, which also threatened FGC, Kwali

Terrorists attack presidential guards in Abuja after threat to abduct Buhari, El-Rufai

Similarly, some suspected terrorists on Monday, July 25, ambushed troops of the Guards Brigade in Abuja, leaving three soldiers injured.

The bandits were reportedly headed to the Nigerian Law School in Bwari when they ran into the troops.

Captain Godfrey Abakpa, the Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, confirmed the development but said the attack was repelled.

