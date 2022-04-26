Some criminal-minded individuals who have planned to attack some parts of Nigeria have been warned against such moves

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday, April 26, warned the general public about plans by some criminal elements to launch Improvised Explosive Device attacks on some soft and hard targets across Nigeria.

A statement which was released by the DSS and sent to Legit.ng said that these suspected criminal elements plan to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of these attacks.

Signed by Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, the secret police said although there are already reported cases of such incidents in some areas, it has uncovered a ploy by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves.

Afunanya said these suspected criminals plan to launch further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations.

Creating fear among Nigerians

He noted that their objective is to achieve some self-serving interests as well as cause fear among the citizenry.

His words:

"The service, however, recalls its earlier warning that some groups and individuals were plotting to stoke violence in the country.

Following these, patrons, owners and managers of the aforementioned public places are advised to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats."

He further noted that the DSS is committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks as it will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardized.

Afunanya said:

"To this end, residents are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses and share, with security and law enforcement agencies, useful information on the activities of criminals.

Meanwhile, the DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, fwc wishes all and sundry a hitch-free Workers’ Day and Sallah celebrations."

