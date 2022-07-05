Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja is currently under attack according to multiple sources

Kuje prison was established in 1989, it has minimum and maximum holding cells where inmates are incarcerated.

It is famous for holding high-profile offenders, including former governors, senators, business executives, and ministers

FCT, Abuja - Sahara Reporters is reporting that gunmen suspected to be terrorists are currently attacking the Kuje correctional facility in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Multiple sources quoted in the report said the gunmen invaded the facility around 10 pm but security operatives were able to repel the attack.

The Bello-led FCTA has a lot to do in terms of security in Abuja. Photo credit: FCTA

Source: Twitter

One of the sources said:

“Can you hear the gunshot, we are under serious attack.”

Arise TV also confirmed the news in a tweet that read:

Daily Sun newspaper reports that the prison came under heavy bombardments by unknown terrorists, throwing the entire area council into confusion.

The first explosion, a high capacity bomb, went off around 10.25pm. It was followed by second and third blast and sporadic gunshots that left the residents scampering into safety.

Few hours earlier, security report had alerted the prison officials of possible attacks of the medium prison.

A prison staff, who confirmed the attack, explained that the attackers had come from the back of the prison yard.

Bandits attack Buhari's convoy in Katsina state

The incident comes hours after armed bandits attacked an ‘advance team’ of presidential aides in Katsina leading to injuries to two people.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, confirmed the attack in a statement on Tuesday, July 5.

The attack occurred near Dutsinma, Katsina state, as the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol, and media officers ahead of Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah were waylaid.

Hoodlums attack northern lawmakers, injure 6, damage vehicles

In another report, suspected hoodlums attacked some lawmakers as the crisis rocking the Bauchi State House of Assembly degenerated on Monday, July 4.

The hoodlums numbering 50 stormed a guest house located on Sir Kashim Ibrahim road, a few meters away from the Bauchi State Government House, and attacked the lawmakers who were holding a meeting.

This came hours after yet-to-be-identified arsonists attempted to burn down the House of Assembly complex but were prevented by security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng