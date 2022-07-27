Some soldiers in the Brigade of Guards were ambushed and killed by terrorists in Abuja on Sunday, July 24

Unfortunately for Kogi, two of the gallant troops who lost their lives in the attack were from the state

Alhaji Yahaya Bello, governor of the state, says he is saddened by the news, even as he condoled with their loved ones

Lokoja - Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed sadness over the death of army officials killed during an ambush on the presidential brigade guard on Sunday, July 24 by suspected terrorists after the soldiers responded to a distress call from the Nigeria Law School, Bwari.

Governor Bello in a statement on Tuesday, July 26 signed by his spokesman, Muhammed Onogwu lamented that it was more saddening to find out that two out of the fallen gallant officers, namely Captain Samuel Attah and Lieutenant Ibrahim Suleiman were illustrious sons of Kogi state.

Governor Bello expressed sadness over the incident involving two Kogi-born officers. Photo credit: Kogi state government

Source: Facebook

Governor Bello condemned the terrorist ambush, describing it as a dastardly act and a show of cowardice while urging authorities to expedite actions and ensure the capture of those responsible and also forestall any future occurrence.

He added that the concern of incessant but cowardly uncoordinated attacks by terrorists must receive keen attention and brutal response from respective security agencies, asserting that the Nigerian internal sovereignty must not be at the mercy of criminal elements.

The governor commiserated with the families of the deceased, particularly the father of Lt. Suleiman, Col Suleiman Ahmodu Babanawa (Rtd) from Okpo, Olamaboro local government area and Captain Samuel Attah from Ibaji local government area of the state.

He also extended his commiseration to the Nigeria Army over the death of some of their finest officers.

Governor Bello prayed for God to grant the repose of the demise eternal rest and that every person hurt by their shocking and painful demise, should receive succour from their pains.

Military suspects sabotage over attack on troops of Guards Brigade in Abuja

Meanwhile, there are strong indications that the attack on troops of the Guards Brigade on special patrol of the Bwari general area in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may have been a product of sabotage.

Military and security sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, alleged that compromise could not be ruled out as elements of the Guards Brigade have the best of training within the armed forces.

The elite forces were ambushed during patrol on the Kubwa-Bwari expressway in the Nigerian capital, causing fear and panic among residents.

IGP orders tight security across FCT as intelligence reports predict possible terrorist attack

On his part, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered a beef up of security in the FCT in order to fortify the nation’s capital against terrorists.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 26, Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP had charged the Force Intelligence Bureau to collaborate with residents in order to ward off adversaries.

He added that the force is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the criminals are brought to their kneels.

