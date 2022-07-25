Suspected terrorists on Monday, July 25, ambushed troops of the Guards Brigade in Abuja, leaving three soldiers injured

The bandits were reportedly headed to the Nigerian Law School in Bwari when they ran into the troops

Captain Godfrey Abakpa, the Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, confirmed the development but said the attack was repelled

FCT, Abuja - Suspected terrorists have ambushed the troops of the Guards Brigade in Abuja, according to a report by The Nation.

The newspaper stated that three soldiers were wounded during the attack, which has thrown residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) into a panic.

It was gathered that the bandits were headed to the Nigerian Law School in Bwari when they ran into the troops.

Terrorists allegedly planning to attack law school in Abuja

Citing military sources, The Nation stated that there were intelligence reports that the terrorists have laid siege to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the intention to attack the Law School in Bwari and other government facilities.

The sources reportedly said the attack was a confirmation of the terrorists’ siege to the city, but authorities said they were on the trail of the assailants.

According to one of the sources, troops of the 7 Guards Battalion on routine patrol along Kubwa-Bwari road were ambushed by the suspected terrorists.

He added three soldiers were injured during the attack and have been evacuated to THE hospital for medical attention.

“The ambush happening within the general area of Bwari shows that the terrorists are actually within the location and possibly to carry out their plans of attacking the Law School in Bwari as earlier reported,” the source was quoted as saying.

Army confirms attack, says it was foiled

The Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, Captain Godfrey Abakpa, confirmed that soldiers were attacked by suspected terrorists but were repelled successfully, The Nation added.

He added the wounded soldiers have been evacuated to a medical facility and were receiving treatment.

“They were attacked and the attack was successfully repelled. We had a few wounded in action who have been taken to the hospital and are receiving treatments.

“At the moment our troops are still combing the general area to get rid of the criminals that have been threatening the general area. It is advised that residents go about their lawful businesses and keep cooperating with us by giving us timely information to enable us win the fight against the criminals," Abakpa said.

TheCable also reported the attack, citing a source who said "details on the extent of their (soldiers') injuries still under confirmation.

The attack on the troops came barely 24 hours after ISWAP terrorists threatened to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai in a viral video.

The terrorists also boasted that they would destroy the country, kill the remaining Abuja-Kaduna train passengers in their custody and sell out the others.

One of the terrorists threatened that unless the government complied with their demands, they would turn the area into an abattoir.

