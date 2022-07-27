The killings in Nigeria by armed bandits are increasing by the day with government seemingly helpless on how to tackle the situation

On a daily basis, citizens are abducted and killed by the terrorists in various states of the federation

Almost all major roads in northern Nigeria are on lockdown because of the activities of the bandits

Kaduna - A report by the Nigerian Tribune newspaper indicates that bandits invaded Tabanni village of Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state recently and kidnapped six people.

This was disclosed by the chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai in an interview.

The El-Rufai led government in Kaduna has not released an official statement on the incident. Photo credit: Kaduna state government

He said:

“It has been confirmed that three married women, one teenage girl, one adult, as well as a seven-month-old baby were kidnapped.”

According to him, the bandits came to the village without firing any shot and took the victims away.

He added:

“Many of the villagers were not even aware of what happened in their community.”

The community leader lamented that both the old and new Tabanni villages are always under threats of bandits attacks.

His words:

“Many of our people in these two communities as well as the surrounding areas have become Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs). Every day people are leaving their homes.”

Shehu Sani laments over bandits activities in northern Nigeria

On his part, Senator Shehu Sani has berated the federal government for not providing adequate security for Nigerians.

In a tweet he posted in reaction to the activities of the bandits, Sani noted that the government has failed it in its primary duties, leaving citizens at the mercy of the terrorists.

His words:

“When people live at the mercy of terrorists and bandits, the government has lost its moral and political legitimacy to govern. The country is in urgent need of a new, visionary and competent leadership for its deliverance and survival.”

Bandits abduct 36 residents from residential estate in Kaduna

Recall that no fewer than 36 residents of Keke B area of New Millennium City in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state were kidnapped by bandits who invaded the community on Monday night, July 25.

The attack occurred around 9:00pm when many residents were yet to return from work.

Eye-witnesses say the terrorists went from house to house unchallenged picking people.

ISWAP threatens to abduct Buhari, El-Rufai in new viral video

Meanwhile, few weeks after an advanced convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked in Katsina state, ISWAP have threatened to abduct Nigeria’s number one citizen.

In a new video released by the terrorists, they threatened to abduct and kill Buhari and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state.

The terrorists also boasted that they would destroy the country, kill the remaining passengers in their custody and sell out the others.

