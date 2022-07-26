Some bandits invaded Ungwan Keke in the New Millennium settlement, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state

The terrorists were said to have abducted scores of residents of the area with eye-witnesses saying those forcefully taken away are up to 36

Kaduna state has been under siege from different terrorist groups including Ansaru, Boko Haram and ISWAP

Kaduna - No fewer than 36 residents of Keke B area of New Millennium City in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state were kidnapped by bandits who invaded the community on Monday night, July 25.

Leadership newspaper reports that the attack occurred around 9:00pm when many residents were yet to return from work.

No official statement from the Kaduna state government on the issue so far. Photo credit: @SamuelAruwan

Though men of the Millennium City Police Division were still in the area to ascertain the number of people kidnapped, a resident said about 36 people were kidnapped.

His words:

“The kidnappers came around 9:00pm when it was raining. So, people were not alerted early enough, because the rain was heavy. They kidnapped about 36 people.

Most of the people kidnapped were just returning home and ran into the bandits during the attack.”

Another eyewitness said that the bandits operated from house to house unchallenged.

The resident, Muhammad Salihu:

“Many of us were still outside when the bandits attacked because it was quite early around 9pm. They came in a large number, shooting sporadically and brandishing dangerous weapons.

“They broke into people’s houses one after the other and kidnap the occupants. One person, a motorcycle mechanic, was able to escape from the kidnappers, but they went away with 36 residents.”

