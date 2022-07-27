Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, has reacted to the alleged attack of bandits on Aso Rock

In a recent meeting with newsmen, Alhaji Mohammed disclosed that the attempt to kidnap President Muhammadu Buhari is 'funny'

Meanwhile, over the weekend a viral video showed the bandits flogging some of the Kaduna train attack victims while noting the next target is the president and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the threat to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari as laughable, Daily Trust reports.

In a video released at the weekend, the abductors of train passengers in Kaduna threatened to kidnap and kill Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state.

In a chat with newsmen after President Buhari presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, July 27, the minister said the terrorists were also spreading propaganda.

President Muhammadu Buhari presides over Federal Executive Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, July 27. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Lai Mohammed speaks on Buhari's impeachment

On senators threat to impeach Buhari if the rising insecurity is not addressed within six weeks, Mohammed said the administration was on top of the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that the whole nation is well secured and it’s a matter of time to see results.”

Military suspects sabotage over attack on troops of Guards Brigade in Abuja

There are strong indications that the attack on troops of the Guards Brigade on special patrol of the Bwari general area in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may have been a product of sabotage.

It was reported that military and security sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, alleged that compromise could not be ruled out as elements of the Guards Brigade have the best of training within the armed forces.

The elite forces were ambushed during patrol on the Kubwa-Bwari expressway in the Nigerian capital, causing fear and panic among residents.

ISWAP threatens to abduct Buhari, El-Rufai in new viral video

Meanwhile, few weeks after an advanced convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked in Katsina state, ISWAP have threatened to abduct Nigeria’s number one citizen.

In a new video released by the terrorists, they threatened to abduct and kill Buhari and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state.

The terrorists also boasted that they would destroy the country, kill the remaining passengers in their custody and sell out the others.

Source: Legit.ng