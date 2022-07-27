Terrorists in Nigeria are becoming more daring and bold in recent attacks recorded around the FCT, Abuja

Multiple sources claim that a band of terrorists on Sunday, July 24, attacked officers of the 7 Guards Battalion in charge of protecting the president

Media sources said top officers in the Nigerian Army were injured and killed, including a captain and a lieutenant

Bwari, Abuja - Sources have it that terrorists recently attacked officials of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards Brigade.

Premium Times reports that the assailants invaded the Bwari Area Council of Abuja, injuring at least three soldiers and killing eight other military personnel.

The Guards Brigade, whose duty is to protect the president, was attacked in Abuja. (Photo: @Mbuhari)

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that two of the slain personnel were officers, including a captain and a lieutenant, while the remaining were soldiers.

A source who spoke with the newspaper claimed that the main aim of the terrorists was to attack the Nigerian Law School in Bwari.

Giving a similar report, The Cable said the NA recorded three casualties when its troops from the guards' brigade ran into an ambush by gunmen on Sunday, July 24.

The media outfit reported that the soldiers were said to be on routine patrol along the Kubwa-Bwari road when they ran into the ambush.

However, Godfrey Abakpa, the spokesperson of the brigade, on Tuesday, July 26, who reportedly confirmed that some casualties were recorded in the attack, debunked claims that soldiers were abducted by the gunmen.

Abakpa was reported to have said:

“No soldier was abducted; we only had three casualties and they were evacuated."

But the Nigerian Army is yet to react to the development or release an official statement to confirm it.

ISWAP threatens to abduct Buhari, El-Rufai in new viral video

Meanwhile, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) had threatened to abduct Nigeria’s number one citizen.

In a new video released by the terrorists, they threatened to abduct and kill Buhari and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state.

The terrorists also boasted that they would destroy the country, kill the remaining passengers in their custody and sell out the others.

