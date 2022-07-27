The recent attack on presidential guards brigade in Abuja has sparked fears of internal sabotage in the Nigerian military

The incident has also caused fear and panic among residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

Nigerians have also been commenting on the incident, with many questioning the capability of the military to deal with insurrection

FCT, Abuja - There are strong indications that the attack on troops of the Guards Brigade on special patrol of the Bwari general area in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may have been a product of sabotage.

New Telegrah newspaper reports that military and security sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, alleged that compromise could not be ruled out as elements of the Guards Brigade have the best of training within the armed forces.

The elite forces were ambushed during patrol on the Kubwa-Bwari expressway in the Nigerian capital, causing fear and panic among residents.

One of the sources quoted in the report said:

“Let me be frank with you: there is just no way you will rule out possible sabotage in what happened to our gallant troops of Guards Brigade extraction.

“Look, they are one of the finest we have in the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), within the context of high-level protection, and neutralisation of planned attacks.”

Nigerians react to attack on elite forces in Abuja

Panic-stricken Nigerians have been reacting to the news on social media.

Many say the attack on the elite forces poses danger for residents of the FCT, on the possibility of a terrorist attack in the Nigerian capital.

Shedrack Gaya Best wrote on Twitter:

“I have never been so terrified about the state of Nigeria. We may not survive to the end of 2022. Bandits will sack the Brigade of Guards and take Abuja. The president must resign now, allow the VP complete his tenure, conduct elections and hand over. This is national emergency.”

Chijiоke Ekwulu wrote:

“The Presidential Guards Brigade is an elite brigade of the Nigerian Army responsible for protecting the President of Nigeria. This is scary. Abuja is no longer safe.”

Festus Green wrote:

“Presidential Guards Brigade is a top flight unit in the Nigerian Army responsible for protecting the president. That attack in Abuja is a clear case of sabotage. Someone high up in the ranks sabotaged!”

IGP orders tight security across FCT as intelligence reports predict possible terrorist attack

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered a beef up of security in the FCT in order to fortify the nation’s capital against terrorists.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 26, Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP had charged the Force Intelligence Bureau to collaborate with residents in order to ward off adversaries.

He added that the force is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the criminals are brought to their kneels.

ISWAP threatens to abduct Buhari, El-Rufai in new viral video

Meanwhile, few weeks after an advanced convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked in Katsina state, ISWAP have threatened to abduct Nigeria’s number one citizen.

In a new video released by the terrorists, they threatened to abduct and kill Buhari and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state.

The terrorists also boasted that they would destroy the country, kill the remaining passengers in their custody and sell out the others.

