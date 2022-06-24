Over the week two stories stand out in mainstream Nigerian news media: the list of dangerous Nigerians and the Ike Ekeremadu organ harvesting attempt saga in the United Kingdom (UK).

Red Notice: Full List Of Dangerous Nigerians Wanted By Interpol

Interpol, the world’s largest international police organisation with 190 member countries, is in search of at least eight Nigerians who committed varying degrees of crimes but are at large.

Two major stories over the week were on Ekweremadu and a list of dangerous Nigerians

Source: UGC

The international security body had issued a red notice to law enforcement agencies in the country to assist in the tracking and arrest of the wanted persons.

Ike Ekeremadu: Letter Shows Senator Applied for Kidney Transplant Visa

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A letter released by Senator Ike Ekweremadu's media team indicates that the Enugu-born politician informed British authorities that he was taking a boy abroad for a kidney transplant for his daughter.

The letter accompanied the visa application the senator made for the boy addressed to the British High Commission in Abuja.

UK Prosecutors Finally Reveal How Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Wife Were Arrested

Prosecutors in the ongoing case involving a former deputy Senate president of Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice have said that the couple were arrested on their way to Istanbul, Turkey.

The prosecutors told the court that the Ekweremadus were arrested at the Heathrow Airport while on their way to Istanbul Turkey.

Organ Harvesting: Apostle Johnson Suleman Breaks Silence on Ike Ekweremadu’s Arrest

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has revealed his made his position known regarding the controversy involving a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Reacting to the controversy, Suleman prayed that God would see Ekweremadu through his current travail.

Just In: Hoodlums Attack Bola Tinubu's Convoy In Lagos State

The convoy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, has been attacked by some hoodlums in Lagos.

The near-death incident took place on Sunday, June 19, at Adeniji end of Isale Eko when Tinubu was on his way to his Bourdilon residence after paying a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu.

PDP Senator Defects to Labour Party Ahead of 2023 Elections

Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi representing Imo East Senatorial District, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially defected to Labour Party.

In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Senator Onyewuchi said: “I wish to inform Mr President and distinguished senators of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the Labour Party.

Big Loss for APC As 3 Prominent Senators Defect to Opposition Parties

Three Senators belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resigned their membership of the ruling party.

The lawmakers are Senators Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina North), Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi South), and Francis Alimikhena (Edo North).

Source: Legit.ng