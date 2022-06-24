The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted to the alleged organ harvesting charge against former Senate President Ike Ekweremadu

The cleric in a post shared on his Facebook page prayed for Ekweremadu, his ailing daughter and the minor

Meanwhile, reports have revealed that Ekweremadu’s daughter who has been on dialysis for some time needs a kidney transplant

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has revealed his made his position known regarding the controversy involving a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Reacting to the controversy, Suleman prayed that God would see Ekweremadu through his current travail.

He took to his Facebook page to air his views on the matter and prayed for Ekweremadu's sick daughter and the minor.

Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to the arrest of the former deputy senate president and his wife.

Source: Facebook

The outspoken cleric urged Nigerians to be careful in their utterances and take their hate somewhere else.

Apostle Suleman

"I Just Made A Prayer For All Those Involved In The Issue Of The Former Deputy Senate President And I See Reactions.

Since You Have Become The Law Court, Take Your Hate Somewhere Else And Don’t Join Those I Have Blocked.. Even A Confirmed Thief On The Cross, Jesus Prayed For Him."

wrote:

Court says teenage boy with Ekweremadu was a homeless

An earlier report had indicated that the victim is a homeless boy who was taken off the street of Lagos state.

Ekweremadu and his wife will have to convince the British authorities that the boy was not coerced into giving out his kidney.

The case has been adjourned till Thursday, July 7.

Finally, Ekweremadu, wife opens up on alleged human trafficking in London court

Emerging reports have confirmed that Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice who were arraigned before a London Magistrate’s Court have denied allegations of human trafficking.

According to the report, the defence counsel to the accused, Gavin Irwin and Antonia Gray spoke in favour of the embattled couple in order to secure their bail.

Legit.ng gathered that a prepared statement by Ekweremadu issued by his attorney stated that he denies the allegation levelled against him.

Ike Ekweremadu: Peter Obi speaks on travails of former Deputy Senate President

Peter Obi has offered words of encouragement to Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, over their travails in the United Kingdom.

Ekweremadu, a ranking Nigerian senator, appeared in a British magistrate court alongside his wife on Thursday, June 23 over allegations of organ harvesting.

The Labour Party presidential candidate weighed in on the matter by tweeting:

“My family and I are with the Ekweremadus over their travail. We join all men of goodwill in praying for the healing of their daughter and commit them into God’s hand for justice to be done.”

