Prosecutors in the ongoing case involving a former deputy Senate president of Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice have said that the couple were arrested on their way to Istanbul, Turkey.

Arise TV reports that the prosecutors told the court that the Ekweremadu's were arrested at the Heathrow Airport while on their way to Istanbul Turkey.

Prosecutors in the United Kingdom have said that Ike Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested on their way to Turkey. Photo: Nigerian Senate

Speaking on the incident which has caused an uproar on the media and other social platforms, the prosecutors said the couple was believed to be on their way to procure another organ as they were unable to harvest the organ of a 15-year-old Lagos street boy.

According to the prosecutors, the Ekweremadu's have a daughter who has a kidney-related disease and has been on dialysis for some time.

They also informed the court that it is believed that the plan is for the family of the former deputy Senate president to use the organ from the boy on their daughter who needs a kidney transplant.

The prosecutors made the submissions at the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in the United Kingdom, where Ekweremadu and his wife were arraigned over an attempt to harvest of organs of a minor

