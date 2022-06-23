Ike Ekweremadu's arrest by British authorities has been major trending news in Nigeria and beyond

The senator was arrested in the United Kingdom for alleged organ harvesting, according to British authorities

A document has shown that the former Deputy Senate President informed the British High Commission in Nigeria of his mission

FCT, Abuja - A letter released by Senator Ike Ekweremadu's media team indicates that the Enugu-born politician informed British authorities that he was taking a boy abroad for a kidney transplant for his daughter.

The letter accompanied the visa application the senator made for the boy addressed to the British High Commission in Abuja.

Ike Ekeremadu is in for a long court battle with UK authorities. Photo credit: Ike Ekweremadu

Source: Facebook

The document seen by Legit.ng showed Senator Ekweremadu applied for a visa for the boy named David Nwamini Ukpo on December 28, 2021.

However, the boy being a minor might have triggered the arrest of the former Deputy Senate President and his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Part of the letter read:

“I am writing in support of the visa application made by Mr. Ukpo Nwamini David who is currently having medical investigations for a kidney donation to Ms. Sonia Ekweremadu.

“David and Sonia will be at the Royal Free Hospital London, and I will be providing the necessary funding. I have enclosed a statement of my bank account.

“Please do not hesitate to contact me if you require additional information.”

Some Nigerians have been sharing a photo of the letter on socia media

UK magistrate court denies Ekweremadu and his wife bail

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Uxbridge Magistrate court denied Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, bail following their arrest.

Recall that the lawmaker was arrested and charged to court alongside his wife for bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

The couple appeared in the court on charges relating to the conspiracy of human trafficking for organ harvesting.

Court says teenage boy with Ekweremadu was a homeless

An earlier report had indicated that the victim is a homeless boy who was taken off the street of Lagos state.

Ekweremadu and his wife will have to convince the British authorities that the boy was not coerced into giving out his kidney.

The case has been adjourned till Thursday, July 7.

Source: Legit.ng