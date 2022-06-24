Ike Ekweremadu's arrest by British authorities has been dominating major news headlines in Nigeria and beyond in the last 24 hours

The Enugu-born politician was arrested in the United Kingdom for alleged organ harvesting, according to British authorities

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed concerns over the health condition of Ekweremadu's daughter and prayer for justice to be done

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi has offered words of encouragement to Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, over their travails in the United Kingdom.

Ekweremadu, a ranking Nigerian senator, appeared in a British magistrate court alongside his wife on Thursday, June 23 over allegations of organ harvesting.

Peter Obi (middle) has been hailed consistently for practicing politics without bitterness. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The Labour Party presidential candidate weighed in on the matter by tweeting:

“My family and I are with the Ekweremadus over their travail. We join all men of goodwill in praying for the healing of their daughter and commit them into God’s hand for justice to be done.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Labour Party chieftain hails Peter Obi's political maturity

Commenting on Obi's stance, Labour Party chieftain, Oseloka Obaze hailed the former Anambra governor for practicing politics without bitterness.

Obaze was referring to the fact that Ekweremadu, had days ago, dismissed Obi's presidential ambition.

He wrote on Twitter:

“This is most gratifying coming directly from Peter Obi. The message resonates and should serve as a guide to Peter Obi's supporters that habitually, he empathises with those having various individual challenges, regardless of their political tendency.”

APC chieftain Femi Fani-Kayode speaks on allegations against Ike Ekweremadu

On his part, a former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has stated that he will give Ekweremadu and his wife the benefit of doubt and assume their innocent until proven otherwise.

Fani-Kayode stated that he refuses to assume Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice are guilty of the allegations of organ harvesting by a British Magistrate court.

He, however, noted that it is unacceptable and a crime under British law for a man to take a child into the United Kingdom for the purpose of removing his or her organs for someone else's use.

Ike Ekeremadu: Letter shows senator applied for kidney transplant visa

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a letter released by Senator Ekweremadu's media team indicates that the Enugu-born politician informed British authorities that he was taking a boy abroad for a kidney transplant for his daughter.

The letter accompanied the visa application the senator made for the boy addressed to the British High Commission in Abuja.

The document seen by Legit.ng showed Senator Ekweremadu applied for a visa for the boy named David Nwamini Ukpo on December 28, 2021.

Source: Legit.ng