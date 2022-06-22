Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi representing Imo East Senatorial District, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially defected to Labour Party.

Senator Onyewuchi is expected to move to the Labour Party with his numerous supporters. Photo credit: @EzenwaOnyewuchi

Source: Twitter

In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Senator Onyewuchi said:

“I wish to inform Mr President and distinguished senators of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the Labour Party.

“This is after due consultation with my family, constituents and supporters.

“This will enable me to participate fully in the movement for a new Nigeria.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Today’s defection brings the number of members of the minority parties to stand at 43. The minority parties in the Senate are presently five in number as of Wednesday, June 22.

Onyewuchi is the first Labour Party senator in the 9th Senate.

Source: Legit.ng