By providence, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu escaped what could have been an assassination on Sunday, June 19

This was as some armed hoodlums attacked the convoy of the APC presidential candidate in Lagos state on Sunday

Media sources gathered that Tinubu was on his back home after visiting the Oba of Lagos when the criminals launched their attack

Lagos - The convoy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, has been attacked by some hoodlums in Lagos.

The near-death incident took place on Sunday, June 19, at Adeniji end of Isale Eko when Tinubu was on his way to his Bourdilon residence after paying a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu.

BREAKING: APC's Tinubu escapes near-death attack in Lagos (Photo: AIT News)

AIT News reports that the hoodlums threw stones and other dangerous weapons at the convoy as it drove from the Oba's palace.

The newspaper said that some of the miscreants were using swords and cutlasses to smash side glasses and front windshields of vehicles in the convoy.

It was gathered that while the APC presidential candidate was not affected by the attack, some persons conveyed in about two vehicles were injured by the attack.

Among those injured were two journalists said to be receiving medical attention.

Nigerian Tribune in its publication said that among dignitaries who accompanied Tinubu on his return from the palace were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje.

APC chairman reveals what may be done to Tinubu over utterances against President Buhari

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had said that the ruling party may punish Tinubu over his comment “against” President Muhammadu Buhari.

During his visit to Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, on Thursday, June 2, Tinubu told delegates of the ruling party that without his support, Buhari would not have won the presidency in 2015.

He said after three election losses, the president wept and said he would not contest again, but he (Tinubu) went to him and told him to run again and that he would win because he and others were on the president’s side.

