Interpol, the world’s largest international police organisation with 190 member- countries, is in search of at least eight Nigerians who committed varying degrees of crimes but are at large.

The international security body has issued a red notice to law enforcement agencies in the country to assist in the tracking and arrest of the wanted persons.

Red notice: Full list of dangerous Nigerians wanted by Interpol (Photo: @INTERPOL_HQ)

Source: Twitter

The crimes for which the citizens are wanted range from illegal possession of firearms, kidnapping and robbery, drug trafficking, physical assault, criminal conspiracy, and cheating to robbery.

Below are the names of the Nigerians as published by interpol.int:

Vitus Akachi (born on June 13, 1984) Salif Bouhari (59-year-old) Nkem Butchang Timloh (born on November 25, 1988) Okromi Festus (born on June 26, 1965) Costa Da Costa Frankle Austine (59-year-old) Uzoma Eneh Jude (born on August 11, 1973) Asuquo Mbuotidem Edem (33-year-old) Obidiozor Malahi Ikechukwu (born on 30th June 1979)

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bad news for criminals as EFCC gets unlimited access to INTERPOL’s database

Meanwhile, a pact had been signed between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and INTERPOL.

The chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa penned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Interpol National Central Bureau for Nigeria, on Wednesday, June 1 in Lyon, France.

Legit.ng gathered that the implication of the pact is that the anti-graft agency would be be allowed unrestricted direct access to INTERPOL’s nine key global databases containing 114 million records of 195 nations across the world hosted by the Interpol on its i24/7 secure global records and communication system.

According to a statement issued on the commission’s official Facebook page on Friday, June 3, Nigeria through the EFCC can now monitor foreign crime activities going in and out of the country, giving the commission a wider reach to combat crime.

The statement reads:

“The access to the Interpol databases is a significant boost to the EFCC as it enhances the commission’s operational capabilities by giving it an unparalleled global reach against suspected criminals and wanted persons attempting to flee from the long arm of the law.”

Source: Legit.ng