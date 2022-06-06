Former governor of Lagos state and presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has reacted to the gruesome killing of worshipers at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Tinubu in a statement made available to Legit.ng described the incident as reprehensible stating that there is no place for such hatred and wanton taking of innocent lives.

The APC stalwart also called for the apprehension of the evil perpetrators for them to be subjected to the full measure of the law and justice.

He said:

“I urge the police and security agencies to do all that is within their powers to get to the bottom of this attack, apprehend the wicked perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“There is no place for such hatred and wanton taking of innocent lives in our nation.

“No one can discern the darkness in the mind of those that will kill people who are merely engaged in the harmless practice of their faith.

"This violent attack has shocked the conscience of the nation and shattered the peace of this ancient town."

Tinubu continued stating that the wicked act by the killers was an attempt to distort the unity of the country.

He said:

“We must unite so that together we extinguish this evil from our nation. We owe it to ourselves and to those who lost their lives in this heinous attack.

“Violent extremism and insecurity want to bring us low. We must continue to do all that we can to beat the vile challenge so that Nigeria becomes its better self. The architects of violence shall only seal their own fate but not the fate of this nation or the peace-loving people who inhabit it.”

Tinubu further urged Nigerians to stand and commiserate with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the families of the victims of the attack, and the people of Owo and Ondo states.

“I too mourn and extend my condolences to the pastors and leaders of St. Francis Catholic Church.

“I urge the people of the state to remain calm and peaceful.

“May God watches over this republic and the people of Nigeria such that such evil is quickly and forever extinguished from the land.”

