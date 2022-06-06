Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in Ondo state at present following the death of church worshippers in the hands of suspected terrorists

Tinubu is being joined by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who hails from the community where the incident occurred

Over 50 persons were confirmed dead in what was described as a massacre where men, women and children will shot dead

Former governor of Lagos state and APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Ondo state to commiserate with families of the victims of the mass killing at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo on Sunday, June 5.

According to a short clip in a tweet cited by Legit.ng, Tinubu was joined by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in a vehicle as they head towards Owo local government to visit the victims.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has vowed to hunt down the terrorists behind the killing of innocent people of Owo. Photo: Olatunde Richard

Tweet from Governor Sanwo Olu's media aide, Gboyega Akolise.

Earlier, Tinubu issued a condolence message to the victims and the people of Ondo via a statement barely six hours before his arrival in Ondo state.

As reported by Legit.ng, Tinubu described the incident as reprehensible stating that there is no place for such hatred and wanton taking of innocent lives.

The APC stalwart also called for the apprehension of the evil perpetrators for them to be subjected to the full measure of the law and justice.

He said:

“I urge the police and security agencies to do all that is within their powers to get to the bottom of this attack, apprehend the wicked perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“There is no place for such hatred and wanton taking of innocent lives in our nation. “No one can discern the darkness in the mind of those that will kill people who are merely engaged in the harmless practice of their faith.

"This violent attack has shocked the conscience of the nation and shattered the peace of this ancient town."

Governor Akeredolu vows to killers of catholic church worshippers in Owo

In another development, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed to hunt down the terrorists behind the killing of innocent people of Owo.

Recall that worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa street, Owo, were gunned down by some suspected Fulani terrorists.

Governor Akeredolu urged the people of the state not to take laws into their own hands over the incident.

Ondo shooting: Police begin forensic investigations to hunt down attackers

Meanwhile, the Ondo Police Command has revealed that about four assailants attacked the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo local government of the state.

Preliminary investigation by the Police shows that the attackers shot at worshippers from outside the Church before gaining entrance into the building.

Ondo state commissioner of police has ordered a forensic investigation to ascertain the root cause(s) of the attack and immediately arrest the criminals.

Source: Legit.ng