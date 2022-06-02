The Nigerian Army says it will commence a full investigation into the kidnap and release of Methodist prelate, Samuel Kanu

Kanu has earlier accused the Nigerian Army of aiding and abating his kidnap after he was freed for a ransom of N100million

However, the Army says it does not tolerate any act of complacency from its personnel and serious actions will be taken on the matter

The Nigerian Army is at present facing strong allegations and controversy after a Methodist prelate, Samuel Kanu who was recently freed by kidnappers accused the army of orchestrating and aiding kidnap operations.

In response to the allegation, the Nigerian Army has distanced itself from such activity stating that serious actions will be taken over the matter, TheCable reported.

The Nigerian Army says investigations will commence in earnest into the allegations of Samuel Kanu. Photo: (@HQNigerianArmy)

Source: Twitter

It will be recalled that Kanu was abducted by gunmen along the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway in Umunneochi LGA of Abia state.

Kanu regained freedom after paying a ransom of N100million.

Army to probe kidnap victim, Samuel Kanu

Speaking on the allegation and the abduction, the Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu on Wednesday stated that the Kanu will have to be quizzed to provide more information about the incident.

He said:

“The Nigerian Army (NA) has been notified of the insinuation making the rounds on social media, alleging complicity of troops of the Nigerian Army in the kidnap incident of the Methodist Prelate in Abia state recently,” the statement reads.

“While the Nigerian Army expresses concern and sympathy for the victim of this heinous crime and shares in his pains, the insinuation that troops are complicit in the kidnap incident is not entirely premised on any findings of investigations and therefore cannot be swallowed hook, line, and sinker. This allegation, therefore, raises some pertinent questions which are still unanswered.”

Army cast doubts on Kanu's allegations

Also contained in the statement, Legit.ng gathered that the Nigerian Army seeks to find out some unanswered questions like who the ransom was paid to, if the incident was reported to the army or if the army was part of the negotiation process.

Nwachukwu further noted that since there was no formal debrief from the prelate, the allegation dished out by him is against the army’s code of conduct.

As reported by Premium Times, the Nigerian Army has however vowed to get to the root of the matter stating that it will not tolerate any act of complacency from its personnel.

Nwachukwu said:

"Given our professional disposition and zero tolerance for any misconduct in the Nigerian Army, we will take this weighty allegation seriously and approach the Prelate and the Methodist church to unravel the basis for the allegation."

