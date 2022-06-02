DCP Abba Kyari is making what may seem like his last moves to prevent being extradited to the US for prosecution

The suspended super cop told the Federal High Court on Thursday, June 2 , not to permit the federal government's move to extradite him

, Kyari said the move has some political colouration and will undermine the crackdown on crime and corruption which he was working on before his arrest and detention

Abuja - Suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari has alleged that the move by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to extradite him to the United States (US) is not in the interest of justice.

In one of the fresh suits filed at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Kyari on Thursday, June 2, asked Justice Inyang Ekwo not to approve his extradition to the US to face trial over alleged involvement with a suspected internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, (Hushpuppi).

He alleged that the plan to send him to the US for prosecution was aimed at punishing him, Vanguard reports.

Arguing that his arrest and detention have some “political undertone”, the embattled police chief claimed that the extradition to the foreign land will “... undermine the crackdown on various crime gangs by the Respondent in Nigeria and internationally”.

He said:

“I know as a fact that the specified offences are of a political character and were in fact made for the purpose of prosecuting and punishing the Respondent on account of his race, nationality and was not made in good faith nor in the interest of Justice.

“A copy of the letter written by the Respondent to the Interpol on 28th January, 2020 and to the Inspector General of Police on 3rd March, 2020 in respect of the sting investigation being carried out by the Respondent are herewith attached as Exhibit 1a & 1b respectively. This was five months before the arrest of Ramon Abbas and others by the FBI.

“The request for the extradition is not supported by any document or verifiable evidence.

“The request is directed to undermine the crackdown on various crime gangs by the Respondent in Nigeria and internationally and has political undertone. The request is for purposes of persecuting or punishing the Respondent on account of his defence for the country..."

Jail or extradition? Abba Kyari gets date to know his final fate

Earlier, the court in Abuja fixed Friday, June 3, for the extradition proceedings initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari-led government against Kyari.

The date was fixed by Justice Inyang Ekwo so that AGF Abubakar Malami can file a formal response to Kyari’s notice of primary objection challenging the competence of the extradition application filed against him.

Malami's application prayed to the court for permission to surrender the embattled police chief to the US over his alleged link to Hushpuppi.

