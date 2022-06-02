The minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello says his administration is looking toward toppling Lagos state in the revenue standings

He revealed that the FCT rakes over N200billion annually in revenue generation and his administration is hoping to build on it

Bello also lamented the incessant rate of crime in the metropolis of Abuja as he urged security agencies to start arresting VIPs seeking bail for criminals in detention

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Bello has lamented the current state of the Abuja correctional facilities, The Nation reports.

Bello during a weekly ministerial briefing on Thursday, June 2 revealed that the three correctional facilities are filled to capacity and unable to take in more convicts.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the minister admitted that the nation’s capital is facing a series of challenges in its criminal justice system.

He however urged security agencies to apprehend anyone seeking the release of hardened criminals on bail.

On why he made the appeal, he noted that the approach will help subside the incessant level of crime within the metropolis.

FCT earmark N1bn for renovation of national mosque, national ecumenical centre

While speaking on the revenue generation of the nation’s capital, he said his administration is geared towards surpassing the revenue milestone of Lagos state as he disclosed that the FCT generates more than N200 billion annually.

Bello noted that the sum of N1 billion has been earmarked for the renovation of the National Mosque and National Ecumenical Centre.

He blamed the need for the demolition of structures in the territory on the failure of past Ministers to properly carry out their responsibilities.

According to him, if agencies had been able to do their jobs, the structures earmarked for demolition would not have sprung up in the first place.

Police dislodge bandits, rescue four kidnap victims in Abuja

In another development, some bandits have been dislodged and their hideout destroyed by the police in the federal capital territory, Abuja.

The operatives invaded Dadu hills via Chukwuku village in Kuje Area Council of FCT after leaning of activities of the criminals.

According to the police, the operation, carried out by the command in partnership with Destiny Hunters commenced at about 06:00hrs on May 31.

Only negotiation will secure release of Abuja-Kaduna train abductees, released pregnant victim

Meanwhile, suspected Ansaru terrorists who bombed the Abuja-Kaduna train and abducted dozens of passengers earlier released a pregnant passenger on compassionate grounds.

In a recent interview, the woman called on the federal government to negotiate with the terrorists as that is the only way to save the lives of others who are still with them.

However, the bandits had, on March 28, attacked the train in the Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna after bombing the rail tracks, the Nigerian Railway Corporation confirmed 21 people as missing.

