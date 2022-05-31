The Nigerian Army has reacted to reports that some villages were attacked by Cameroonian (Ambazonian) separatists on Sunday, May 29.

In a press release on Monday, May 30, the NA's spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, noted that the claim is false.

Nwachukwu in the statement (seen by Nigerian Tribune) explained that contrary to the claim, "troops deployed at Danare received information on Sunday morning about the said attack. The troops immediately mobilised to Bashu community, which was allegedly under attack."

He said on getting to the community, the soldiers discovered that it was "not under attack and no external incursion was recorded; rather the separatists attacked Obonyi 2 and Njasha, both of which are communities located in the Republic of Cameroon."

However, the Army spokesman disclosed that four victims of the attack, who crossed over to Nigerian territory were later rescued by troops and operatives of Nigerian Immigration Services.

He added:

"The attack was therefore not within Nigerian territory as claimed.

"Members of the public are enjoined to disregard the unsubstantiated information and not panic."

Source: Legit.ng