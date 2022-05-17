The national president of the Nigerian Youth Union, Chinonso Obasi, has warned that nobody in Nigeria should be allowed to impose his or her religious beliefs on another

Obasi stating that the killing and burning of Deborah Samuel is not a feature of any modern state called for justice for the late 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto

Commending Aminu Tambuwal for his prompt response to the crisis in the state, Obasi said the governor showed excellence in his display of statesmanship, patriotism and peace-building

Youths under the Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) have joined several citizens to condemn the killing and burning of a 200-level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto, Deborah Samuel.

Samuel was killed on Thursday, May 12, by some irate individuals in the institution over allegations of blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed.

Obasi has said that jungle justice is not a feature of any modern state and cannot be condoned. Photo: Chinonso Obasi, Deborah Samuel

Reacting to the killing, the umbrella organization of youths in the country commended the governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, for his "excellent" show of proactive leadership in containing street violence that trailed the murder of Samuel.

Chinonso Obasi, the national president of the NYU said the mob action against the young lady is not a feature of any modern state.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, Obasi said the entire country would have been entangled in an unwarranted general breakdown of law and order if Governor Tambuwal had not been proactive.

He added that it is discomforting that students of a college of education, who the nation looks up to as future teachers and role models should take laws into their hands.

He further urged citizens to always accommodate the freedom of worship as stipulated by the constitution.

According to Obasi, as a secular state, nobody in Nigeria should be allowed to impose his or her religious beliefs on another.

Also regretting that students resorted to mob action in a matter that the authorities could have vetted and recommended appropriate reprimand if culpability was established, Obasi said that a closer examination of Deborah’s words of admonition to his colleagues did not blaspheme Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

His words:

“The lesson to take away from that mishap in Sokoto metropolis is that no citizen should take laws into his or her hands. Above all, no organization should trample on the sacrosanctity of Nigerian constitution, which has laid down laws for the preservation of social harmony.

“We join the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, in commending His Excellency, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for his prompt decision to declare a 24-hour curfew, which botched the protests."

The NYU president noted that it is in moments of great anxiety like this that leaders display their understanding and humanity.

He pointed out that Governor Tambuwal has excelled in his display of statesmanship, patriotism and peace-building.

In addition, Obasi also commended the Sokoto police command and other security agencies in the state for rising to the occasion and ensuring that there were no reprisals and prompt arrest of misguided youths and their irreligious backers.

Stating that as a youth organization, NYU does not encourage lawlessness of any sort, Obasi warned that self-help has no place in modern societies, even as he commiserated with the family of the deceased and those who lost some property.

Deborah Samuel: Former minister Amina Mohammed reacts, says religion can't be misinterpreted to preach violence

Deborah Samuel's killing and burning by some irate individuals in Sokoto state had also been described as senseless.

The description was given by a former minister of environment and the current UN deputy secretary-general.

Amina Mohammed also called for justice for Samuel as she warned that religion should not be misinterpreted to preach violence.

Deborah Samuel: Outrage as Atiku deletes posts condemning killing over threats of losing northern votes

On the contrary, a 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had come under attack for deleting posts he made on the killing of Deborah Samuel.

Atiku Abubakar has on his social media pages condemned the gruesome killing and burning of the 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto.

Some citizens also registered their disappointments while others said that the former vice president was being careful not to offend the owners of Nigeria.

