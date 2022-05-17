Professor Ibrahim Abikan, the president of the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria and a Lecturer, Department of Islamic Law, University of Ilorin has slammed the killers of Deborah Samuel, a victim of religious mob violence killed for alleged blasphemy in Sokoto state.

According to Abikan, the killing of the innocent girl is un Islamic.

He insisted that the killing is actually against the tenet of the teachings of any religion in the world. The professor consequently urged the government to do everything to ensure that justice is done.

Her killing is the worst barbaric act that can be carried out by any set of people in the country. It is barbaric and unislamic. It is against the tenet of the teachings of any religion in the world. I can categorically state it is not an Islamic act, and there must be justice for the victim killed. I’m saying this, not just as a Lecturer and Lawyer but as the President of the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria that we condemn the act and are against those who perpetrated it. Islam promotes civility and peaceful co-existence.

Source: Legit.ng