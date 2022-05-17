Another uproar has erupted again in the north somewhere in Maiduguri over another alleged blasphemous comment

One Naomi Goni was alleged to have made a blasphemous post against the prophet on Facebook while reacting to the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel

However, the police command in Maiduguri has apprehended three suspects who were seen with a can of petrol

Borno, Maiduguri - No fewer than three persons have been apprehended by the Borno state police command during a protest over a blasphemous post on Facebook against Prophet Muhammad by Naomi Goni.

According to the Daily Trust newspaper, Goni was alleged to have made a provocative post against the prophet while reacting to the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

The Borno State Police Command said the three suspects will remain in custody pending when the investigation is concluded. Photo Credit: (NPF)

Source: Facebook

As gathered by Legit.ng, the Police boss in Borno, Abdu Umar who announced the arrest on Monday, May 16 stated that the suspects were in possession of a can of fuel when they were apprehended.

Suspects to remain in custody

He however stated that the suspects will remain in custody pending when investigations have been concluded.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Umar while speaking to pressmen stated that henceforth the police will not entertain any unlawful gathering across the state.

Prior to the arrest of the three suspects, Legit.ng gathered that streams of people had gathered at the 7 Division Garrison at the bypass in Maiduguri to protest against the blasphemous statement made by Goni.

During the protest, the protesters used burnt tyres to barricade the bypass where the lady supposedly live with a soldier and demanded the soldiers bring her out.

Blasphemy: Deborah’s killing un-Islamic, barbaric - Muslim lawyer

In another development, Professor Ibrahim Abikan, the president of the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria and a Lecturer, Department of Islamic Law, University of Ilorin has slammed the killers of Deborah Samuel, a victim of religious mob violence killed for alleged blasphemy in Sokoto state.

According to Abikan, the killing of the innocent girl is un Islamic.

He insisted that the killing is actually against the tenet of the teachings of any religion in the world. The professor consequently urged the government to do everything to ensure that justice is done.

Blasphemy: Pastor Adeboye of RCCG postpones Sokoto crusade

Meanwhile, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has postponed the crusade scheduled to hold in Sokoto following the tension over Deborah Samuel’s murder.

Going further, the cleric who made this known on Facebook, calls on Nigerians to pray for Sokoto state.

Recall that some Muslim youths stoned and burnt Deborah Yakubu, for alleged blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad.

Source: Legit.ng