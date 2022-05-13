A 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has come under attack for deleting posts he made on the killing of Deborah Samuel

Atiku Abubakar has on his social media pages condemned the gruesome killing and burning of the 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto

Some citizens also registered their disappointments while other said that the former vice president was being careful not to offend the owners of Nigeria

Many Nigerians have taken to many platforms to condemn the gruesome killing and burning of a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto state on Thursday, May 12 by an irate mob.

One of such Nigerians and a top contender in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, joined in the condemnation of the act hours after the incident occured.

In his post which was shared on both Twitter and Facebook, Atiku said that there cannot be justification for the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel.

He posted:

"There cannot be a justification for such gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered and all those behind her death must be brought to justice."

He also condoled with the family of the late Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto student.

He said:

"My condolences to her family and friends."

However, shortly after his post on both Facebook and Twitter, the former vice president of Nigeria who is contesting for the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party was faced with threats of losing millions of votes at the polls.

Some of the threats made to Atiku included that he would not get the votes of many voters from the northern part of the country.

Others condemned his action while accusing him of disrespecting Prophet Mohammed just to stand in affirmation with those who commit blasphemy against the prophet.

Disappointment from other Nigerians

However, following the removal of his post, some Nigerians have expressed their disappointment over the action of the former vice president.

Some of these Nigerians recalled that Atiku has over time described himself as a unifier, especially at a time when citizens are mostly divided across ethnic lines and religions.

Asking questions concerning the worth of a life in Nigeria, the set of citizens said politicians only work do and abide by that which satisfies their selfish interests.

Some of the tweets that show Nigerians' disappointment below

